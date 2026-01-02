‘Both Threaten To Kill Me’: Meerut Man Alleges His Wife’s Affair With UP’s Viral Influencer Shadab Jakati; Breaks Down At Police Station

Shadab Jakati: A social media content creator Iram has been accused by her husband Khurshid, a resident of Meerut, of staying away from home for extended periods while collaborating with Instagram influencer Shadab Jakati. Khurshid has alleged that when he questions her frequent absences, both Iram and Jakati threaten him with harm. These claims are yet to be verified independently.

Viral Video Sparks Online Debate

A video circulating widely on social media, shows Iram and Shadab Jakati seated together inside a vehicle, recording a reel and engaging in a light-hearted conversation. The post quotes Khurshid’s alleged complaint, claiming that his wife spends several days away from home with the influencer and that he faces threats when he objects.

The visuals have triggered widespread discussion online, though the context and location of the clip remain unverified.

10रू बिस्कट वाले #मेरठ के शादाब जकाती की “ऑनस्क्रीन” पत्नी ईरम के “ऑफस्क्रीन” पति ने पुलिस से शिकायत की है. बताया है कि वह शादाब के साथ ही रहती है. वह कई दिन तक घर से गायब है. विरोध करने पर जकाती और ईरम ने उसे जान से मारने की धमकी दी है. ईरम ने कहा है कि पति उसे तलाक दे चुका है pic.twitter.com/OeFIeZgxYl — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) January 2, 2026

Iram Defends Professional Collaboration

In the same video, Iram is heard responding to the allegations, stating that her association with Shadab Jakati is purely professional. She says the content collaborations provide financial support for her family.

“I get paid for the work I do with Shadab Jakati. This is how I take care of my children and run my household,” she says in the clip. As of now, no formal police complaint has been registered by either party. Authorities have not issued any official statement, and there is no confirmation of an investigation or legal action at this stage.

यह #मेरठ के खुर्शीद है. सोशल मीडिया कंटेंट क्रिएटर शादाब जकाती ने खुर्शीद की बीबी इरम को “ऑनस्क्रीन” अपनी बीबी बना लिया. खुर्शीद का आरोप है कि इरम अब घर के बाहर रहती है. विरोध करने पर जकाती और इरम ने उसे जान से मारने की धमकी दी है थाने में खुर्शीद दहाड़े मारकर रो रहा है pic.twitter.com/LGjxYTbyU2 — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) January 2, 2026

Who Is Shadab Jakati?

Shadab Jakati is a popular social media influencer best known for his viral reel “10 rupaye wala biscuit kitne ka hai ji”, which propelled him to online fame. He has a massive following across platforms, including around 4.7 million YouTube subscribers, millions on Instagram, and approximately 4.4 million followers on Facebook.

In November 2025, Jakati was briefly arrested in Meerut over an allegedly obscene video involving a minor. He later clarified that the girl featured was his daughter, issued a public apology, and said there was no malicious intent. He was subsequently released on bail.

