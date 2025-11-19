Cambridge Dictionary Picks ‘Parasocial’ As Word Of The Year: What It Means And Is It Influenced By Taylor Swift?

Cambridge Dictionary has chosen “parasocial” as its word of the year, highlighting how more people are seeking emotional connection through celebrities, influencers and artificial intelligence tools. The dictionary said the term describes a feeling of personal closeness that someone develops towards a public figure they do not actually know.

It reflects a major shift in how people form attachments in the digital age, where constant access to famous personalities and new technologies shapes everyday interactions.

According to a report in The Guardian, the idea of parasocial relationships is not new. It dates back to 1956, when researchers at the University of Chicago studied how television viewers created familiar, almost friendly bonds with TV hosts and entertainers. These relationships looked like friendships or family ties, but the researchers stressed that they were completely one-sided.

Editors at Cambridge Dictionary said the rise of the internet and social media has widened the space for such relationships to grow. Interactive platforms, and now conversational AI tools, have made it easier for people to feel connected to those they have never met.

“Parasocial captures the 2025 zeitgeist,” said Colin McIntosh, an editor at Cambridge Dictionary. He explained that millions of people engage in parasocial relationships, while many others are simply curious about the trend. This growing interest has led to a sharp increase in searches for the word on the Cambridge Dictionary website.

The dictionary also noted key cultural moments that boosted conversations around the term this year. These included Taylor Swift’s engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce, which sparked highly emotional reactions online, and Lily Allen’s breakup album “West End Girl”, which encouraged listeners to respond as if they were personally involved. AI chatbots were also part of this shift, with many users treating them as companions or sources of comfort.