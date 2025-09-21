LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Chaos At SFO: Emirates Flight To India Delayed By Three Hours As Passengers Bailed Last-Minute Over Donald Trump’s H-1B Visa Fee Hike- Watch!

Chaos At SFO: Emirates Flight To India Delayed By Three Hours As Passengers Bailed Last-Minute Over Donald Trump’s H-1B Visa Fee Hike- Watch!

Chaos erupted at San Francisco Airport as dozens of Indian passengers deboarded an Emirates flight after reports of a massive H-1B visa fee hike under Trump’s executive order. With fees proposed at USD 100,000, panic spread among Indian professionals fearing reentry issues despite unclear implementation.

Several companies urged their employees on H‑1B and H‑4 visas to return to the United States before September 21 (Photo: X)
Several companies urged their employees on H‑1B and H‑4 visas to return to the United States before September 21 (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 21, 2025 08:41:27 IST

As a symbol of the panic that many H-1B visa holders or applicants experienced throughout the United States, a number of Indian passengers got off the planes mid-boarding, according to posts via social media as US President Donald Trump announced a massive increase in the visa fee.

Indian Passengers Panic at San Francisco Airport

Trump signed an executive order feeing H-1B visa petitions a sum of 100,000 per year giving a possibility of abolishing the programme of new applicants.

Shortly after the decision was taken, a scenario which is said to have been chaotic went on at the San Francisco International Airport as passengers boarding an Emirates plane to India started offloading the aircraft before take off because they feared that they would not be permitted to reenter the US in future.

In another video uploaded by an X user, it was alleged to have been a flight full of Indian nationals. When it had already boarded and was all set to leave, the news about H-1B visa fee started spreading. According to viral videos on Instagram, X, dozens of Indian passengers started demanding to be released out of the plane.

An international flight of Indians in the Bay Area had already been boarded and was about to take off SFO Airport, when the word about the new rules on H1 B visa cropped in. Indians on board panicked,begged not to be on the plane,” wrote an Xuser.

The Emirates flight that was due to take off was allegedly held over three hours as the ground people had to handle the mad rush out.

Donald Trump Signs Executive Order: H-1B Visa Fees Proposed at $100,000 Per Year

This panic was triggered by the news that the US government had fixed a high fee of 100,000 USD on the new H-1B visa petitions applications, and that they were not likely to stop scrutinizing the visa holders. The effect was felt despite the fact that the order was not implemented and properly clarified at the time.

Other corporations, such as Microsoft, Amazon, and JP Morgan, encouraged its H-1B and H-4 visa workers to depart the United States by September 21 and those already residing in the United States to remain where they were and avoid international travel to keep off contact with the visa problem.

In the new order, they have suggested to increase the fee of H-1B visa to an astronomical USD 100,000 per year, an action that will have a negative impact on the Indian professionals in the US.

As it stands, the H-1B visa cost is between USD 2-5,000 depending on the size of the employer and additional expenses.

The H-1B visas that are extremely popular among the Indian tech professionals are valid over a period of three years and may be renewed again over a period of three years.

Chaos At SFO: Emirates Flight To India Delayed By Three Hours As Passengers Bailed Last-Minute Over Donald Trump’s H-1B Visa Fee Hike- Watch!

QUICK LINKS