Deadly Reel: Teen Dies After Being Run Over By Train While Filming Reel On Railway Track In Odisha

In a horrying incident captured on camera, a 15 year old boy lost his life while filming a social media reel on a railway track in Odisha’s Puri district. The tragic incident took place at Janakdevpur railway station on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Vishwajeet Sahu from Mangalaghat, was returning home with his mother after visiting the Dakshinkali temple. On the way back, he stopped near the railway track to record a short video for social media, unaware of the approaching train.

A video from the scene captured Sahu recording himself as a train approached from behind. The impact of the train’s wind pressure toppled his phone to the ground, moments before he was hit.

The Odisha Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the location shortly after the accident. They recovered his body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The incident once again highlighted the growing danger of risky social media trends among teenagers.

Tragic accident occurred in Puri district, #Odisha A 15-year-old boy was hit by train & died near #Janakdeipur railway station. The accident occurred while he was filming a video reel on his mobile phone on the railway track.#Reels#reelsvideo pic.twitter.com/XB613GdZX0 — Nikita Sareen (@NikitaS_Live) October 23, 2025

Previous Reel-Related Incident in Odisha

This is not the first such incident reported from Odisha. In August, a 22-year-old YouTuber from Berhampur, Ganjam district, went missing after being swept away while filming reels at the Duduma waterfall in Koraput.

The youth, identified as Sagar Tudu, was shooting drone videos of tourist sites with his friend, Abhijit Behera. The tragedy occurred when the Machakunda Dam authorities released water after heavy rainfall, causing a sudden surge at the waterfall.

Search Operation Failed to Trace Missing YouTuber

As the water levels rose rapidly, Sagar lost his balance while standing on a rock and was swept away by the strong current. Tourists and locals attempted to save him but failed.

Following the incident, Machakunda police and the Fire Brigade launched an extensive search operation. Despite their efforts, authorities could not trace the missing YouTuber. The case remains under investigation as officials continue to warn against unsafe filming practices in restricted or high-risk zones.

