Dogesh Bhai’s Furious Rampage In North Goa: Car Bumper Torn Off In Seconds, Leaving Everyone Stunned!

The odd and viral incident in North Goa has attracted attention to the chaotic yet interesting drama of its street animals. A parked car, a street dog playfully named ‘Dogesh’ by users of the internet who witnessed the event, and a totally ripped-off bumper created a conflict that has left the locals shocked and the social media burst into laughter.

The dog’s ceaseless, almost skilled, bite on the vehicle’s front plastic parts was at first puzzling, looking like a pure, unexplainable dog vandalism act. But the mystery was soon revealed, and a primitive urge much stronger than just territorial aggression was brought to light.

Instinct Vs. Infrastructure: The Canine Hunter

The main factual aspect of the event is that the street dog’s wild instincts had taken over everything else. The confirmation of this came from CCTV footage that later on gained great popularity which showed how focused the dog was. The dog was not paying attention to the tyres, the doors or even the lights; it was only interested in the lower part of the car bumper.

Kalesh b/w Dogesh and Car (“Dogesh Bhai” Tears Apart Car Bumper in North Goa)

pic.twitter.com/3YEjA7vE2J — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 20, 2025







The dog was seen biting, tugging, and pulling with an amazing force over and over again which showed the rawness and wildness of a dog driven purely by instinct. The dog’s continuous attack finally ended up with the whole section of the bumper being removed from the car’s body. The extent of this plastic damage is rare and it is a clear indication of the great and sole effort that the dog put into its task.

North Goa’s Unseen Menace: The Rodent Factor

The aftermath of the conflict was the vital clue that the dog had won the prize. The identification of the culprit came when the bumper was taken apart—a rat had made the warm, confined area of the car’s engine bay or bumper cavity its home. The dog, probably detecting the rodent by smell or sound, was totally involved in the predator-prey game.

This situation brings to light a problem that is not usually noticed in highly populated areas like North Goa, where parked cars on the streets become temporary shelters for small pests.

The case, though detrimental to the car owner, presents an unanticipated, if ruinous, illustration of nature’s pest control in the urban sprawl, turning an everyday parked car into a dramatic battleground where a tireless dog hunter confronts its hidden prey.

