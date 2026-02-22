‘Galgotia Ki Maid To Nahi Thi?’: Domestic Help Cooks Chicken Without Removing Packet; Viral Video Sparks Hilarious Reactions Online | WATCH

A routine kitchen task turned into a social media spectacle after a video showed chicken allegedly being cooked without removing it from its plastic packaging. The clip, shared on Instagram, quickly went viral, leaving viewers stunned, amused, and divided.

Chicken Cooked ‘As Is’, Video Sparks Meme Fest

In the now-viral footage, a piece of frozen chicken can be seen simmering in gravy, still sealed in its original store wrapper. The video was posted by Instagram user Saurav Devrani, who captioned it, “Should I fire my maid?”

In the clip, he explains that the frozen chicken was kept in the fridge, and the house help used it directly for cooking. However, she allegedly did not realise that the packaging needed to be removed before placing it in the pan.

The unusual mistake immediately grabbed attention online, with many users expressing disbelief over how the packaging went unnoticed during cooking.

Internet Flooded With Jokes And Reactions

Social media users were quick to respond, turning the incident into a meme fest. While some sympathised with the homeowner’s awkward situation, others compared the episode to dramatic television moments.

One user commented, “Ahhh Gopi behen,” referencing the fictional character from the popular TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, known for exaggerated household blunders. Another joked, “Galgotia ki maid to nahi thi?” “Oh, she’s definitely tired of you.”

Some users shared similar kitchen mishap stories of their own, while others teased that the man might have staged the incident himself. The comment section soon filled with witty one-liners and humorous takes, making the video trend widely.

Another Viral Kitchen Controversy In Ghaziabad

In a separate and unrelated case that recently surfaced from Ghaziabad, a shocking video showed a house help allegedly using urine to knead dough. The incident reportedly came to light after a family secretly installed a mobile phone camera in their kitchen.

The family claimed they decided to monitor food preparation after experiencing persistent liver-related health issues that did not improve with medication. The footage triggered outrage online and raised concerns about food safety and domestic help verification.

Both incidents have reignited conversations on social media about household supervision, trust, and hygiene practices in domestic kitchens.

