Home > Viral News > Google Gemini Nano Banana: How To Generate Retro Saree AI Images With Global Tourist Spots

Google Gemini Nano Banana: How To Generate Retro Saree AI Images With Global Tourist Spots

Representational image (Created using Gemini)
Representational image (Created using Gemini)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: September 21, 2025 18:52:21 IST

Google has made AI image generation easier than ever with its new Nano Banana feature. The tool allows users to create unique AI images for free, with no limits on the number of images they can generate. Since its launch, Nano Banana images have gone viral on social media.

To start, users need to install the Google Gemini app on their smartphones or visit the Google AI Studio website. Once there, they can select the Nano Banana image option, type a command or prompt, upload a reference photo if needed, and hit the “Run Ctrl Enter” button. The AI will then create an image based on the instructions.

One of the most exciting aspects of Nano Banana is its ability to generate images featuring famous international tourist spots.

Some of the top Nano Banana prompts let users combine retro sarees with famous landmarks.

Taj Mahal: “Create a retro, vintage-inspired image with a girl in a ruby red silk saree. Her face matches the reference photo. She stands confidently with one hand on her hip in front of the Taj Mahal at sunset, with a windy, romantic atmosphere and cinematic golden light.”

Eiffel Tower: “Generate a retro Pinterest-style image with a girl in a deep sapphire blue saree. She leans casually against a lamppost at dusk, twinkling city lights behind her, hair flowing, and a small flower tucked in her hair.”

Each prompt is designed to give the image a retro, cinematic feel, inspired by ’90s movie aesthetics. The AI carefully recreates the reference face while adding details like flowing hair, small floral accessories, and moody lighting to capture a romantic, dramatic atmosphere.

Tags: gemini Google Google Gemini Nano banana

