Highway Turns Stage: 6 'Drunk' Youths Dance On Car Roof, Leads To Long Traffic Jam; Police Slap Rs 67,000 E-Challan | Watch VIRAL Clip

A New Year’s Eve celebration turned chaotic on a highway in Noida after six youths were allegedly seen dancing on the roof of a car, triggering a massive traffic jam. The reckless act, reportedly carried out under the influence of alcohol, was captured on camera by stranded commuters and quickly went viral on social media.

Highway Turns Stage: 6 ‘Drunk’ Youths Dance On Car Roof, Leads To Long Traffic Jam; Police Slap Rs 67,000 E-Challan | Watch VIRAL Clip (Screengrab From X)
Highway Turns Stage: 6 ‘Drunk’ Youths Dance On Car Roof, Leads To Long Traffic Jam; Police Slap Rs 67,000 E-Challan | Watch VIRAL Clip (Screengrab From X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 3, 2026 13:53:52 IST

A New Year’s Eve celebration turned chaotic on a highway in Noida after six youths were allegedly seen dancing on the roof of a car, triggering a massive traffic jam. The reckless act, reportedly carried out under the influence of alcohol, was captured on camera by stranded commuters and quickly went viral on social media.

The incident occurred late on December 31, though police have yet to officially confirm the exact stretch of the highway.

Viral Video Shows Dangerous Stunt

According to visuals circulating online, the youths were travelling in a Maruti Alto when two of them climbed onto the vehicle’s roof and began dancing as traffic slowed. Another youth was seen leaning out of a window, adding to the dangerous spectacle.

The stunt brought vehicles behind them to a standstill, resulting in a long queue on the busy road. Those filming the scene were heard expressing disbelief and questioning the absence of immediate police intervention despite traffic personnel reportedly being nearby.

Police Act After Social Media Outrage

After the video gained widespread attention, Uttar Pradesh Police took cognisance of the incident and forwarded the matter to the Noida Traffic Police for action. Officials identified the vehicle involved and carried out an investigation.

Following the probe, traffic police issued an e-challan of Rs 67,000 against the vehicle for multiple violations, including dangerous driving and creating a public nuisance. Authorities warned that strict action would be taken against similar acts in the future, stressing that such behaviour poses a serious risk to public safety.

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 1:53 PM IST
QUICK LINKS