How These 5 Viral ChatGPT Prompts Decode Your Life Without Astrology

Viral ChatGPT Prompts: A social media debate has erupted after an AI expert claimed that ChatGPT can now offer personalised life insights traditionally associated with astrology and tarot using only a person’s date of birth. The assertion has sparked curiosity, scepticism and widespread discussion online.

Five Prompts That Promise Personalised Life Insights

According to Fakhr, users can receive highly tailored responses by entering their date of birth into ChatGPT along with specific prompts. He shared six such prompts, encouraging followers to copy and paste them, claiming the results would be surprisingly accurate and personal.

The prompts are designed to explore multiple areas of life, including personality traits, life purpose, career direction, relationships, wealth-building patterns and future milestones. Each prompt positions ChatGPT as a guide, ranging from a life-path decoder and, self-awareness, soul-purpose finder to a career mentor and future timeline mapper.

Career, Relationships And Wealth In Focus

Several prompts focus on practical life decisions. One claims to identify ideal career paths and professional pitfalls, while another suggests AI can determine relationship compatibility and emotional lessons. Others promise insights into financial habits, wealth creation strategies and long-term life phases, all based on a single data point: the user’s birthdate.

While the post has drawn strong engagement and sparked experimentation among users, experts caution that such outputs are generated through pattern-based language models rather than predictive or mystical abilities. They stress that AI responses should be viewed as reflective tools rather than factual forecasts or substitutes for professional advice.

