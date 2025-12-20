From World War 3 To Alien Contact: Baba Vanga Predictions For 2026 Will Leave You SHOCKED

Baba Vanga Predictions: As 2025 draws to a close, discussions around the predictions of Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga have once again gained momentum. Often referred to as the “Nostradamus of the Balkans”, Baba Vanga remains a figure of fascination decades after her death, with her alleged prophecies frequently resurfacing during times of global uncertainty.

Born Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova in 1911 in present-day North Macedonia, she lost her eyesight at the age of 12 following a severe storm. Followers later claimed the incident marked the beginning of her supposed clairvoyant abilities.

Warnings Of Global Conflict And Natural Disasters

According to various accounts, Baba Vanga is believed to have issued several unsettling predictions for 2026. These include warnings of powerful earthquakes, volcanic activity and extreme weather events impacting different parts of the world.

Among the most alarming claims is a forecast of a possible Third World War. Reports suggest she spoke of escalating tensions among major world powers, including the United States, Russia and China, with some interpretations pointing to conflict over Taiwan and a direct US-Russia confrontation.

Claims Of Alien Contact Spark Curiosity, Scepticism

Baba Vanga is also said to have predicted humanity’s first contact with extraterrestrial life in November 2026. According to these claims, a massive spacecraft would enter Earth’s atmosphere, triggering widespread fear and intrigue.

While scientists strongly dismiss the likelihood of such near-term contact, the prediction continues to fuel public curiosity around space exploration and the search for life beyond Earth.

Experts Urge Caution Over Prophecies

Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, yet supporters often credit her with foreseeing events such as the 9/11 attacks and the death of Princess Diana. She had also warned of major earthquakes and economic instability in Europe, which followers link to recent natural disasters and ongoing regional conflicts. However, experts caution against treating these prophecies as factual forecasts, noting that many predictions are vague, open to interpretation and often attributed to her years after the events occur.

