Who Is Anjali Arora? Viral Woman Breaks 3-Year Trauma Silence, Over MMS Scandal Amid Payal Gaming Row

Who Is Anjali Arora? Viral Woman Breaks 3-Year Trauma Silence, Over MMS Scandal Amid Payal Gaming Row

Anjali Arora, famed for her viral “Kacha Badam” dance and Lock Upp fame, opens up about the emotional and professional toll of a false MMS scandal. Three years later, she still faces online abuse, character attacks, and lost opportunities in entertainment.

Anjali Arora
Anjali Arora

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: December 20, 2025 10:08:24 IST

Who Is Anjali Arora? Viral Woman Breaks 3-Year Trauma Silence, Over MMS Scandal Amid Payal Gaming Row

Anjali Arora, an Indian actress and a big influencer on social media, became worldwide famous for her dance on “Kacha Badam,” which was incredibly viral, to say the least. She was a victor in her own right already, with the first place being her Lock Upp participation, where she played her nice card and gained strong popularity as she was the runner-up.

However, her career took a wrong turn when a scandalous video surfaced online in 2022 that falsely implicated her as the woman in the footage. Even though Anjali has been unwavering in her position that the video was doctored with AI and deepfake technology, the scars, both emotional and professional, are still quite pronounced after three years.

Anjali Arora Digital Trauma

Anjali has undergone a very difficult and exhausting three-year experience due to the psychological effect of the viral scandal. She recently opened up and talked about her trauma by disclosing that the incident keeps coming back whenever a similar thing happens to other creators, just like the recent Payal Gaming controversy. The “Lock Upp” actress mentioned that she still faces constant character killing and “slut-shaming” on the internet.

Even though the court has intervened and an FIR has been filed against those who circulated the false material, the scandal’s digital presence is still a major cause of anxiety for her on a daily basis, impacting her mental health and her family’s peace.

Anjali Arora Professional Loss

The controversy had a double-edged sword effect on Anjali, personally and professionally, in such a way that the scandal almost completely took her career in the entertainment industry backward. She disclosed that the stigma of the false “MMS” resulted in a considerable professional loss, with producers of big-budget films and web series already withdrawn, being extremely cautious of the bad publicity.

Companies that were once very keen on joint ventures started to retreat, apprehensive of the negative feedback. Anjali emphasized that although the audience might find such viral clips “funny” for a brief period, the affected person faces the loss of the source of income and an uninterrupted battle to restore the good name acquired through years of effort.

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 9:57 AM IST
Anjali Arora

QUICK LINKS