LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Meet Parv Singh: Payal Gaming’s Rumoured Boyfriend Trends After Private Viral Video Sparks Online Frenzy Across Social Media

Meet Parv Singh: Payal Gaming’s Rumoured Boyfriend Trends After Private Viral Video Sparks Online Frenzy Across Social Media

Parv Singh, aka Soul Regaltos, is trending after a private video allegedly involving Payal Gaming went viral. The 25-year-old professional gamer denies romance rumors, calling the content an AI deepfake. Fans are curious, but Parv and Payal focus on their careers and gaming collaborations.

Meet Parv Singh: Soul Regaltos Gamer Trending Amid Payal Gaming Viral Deepfake Controversy(Pc: X)
Meet Parv Singh: Soul Regaltos Gamer Trending Amid Payal Gaming Viral Deepfake Controversy(Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 18, 2025 11:19:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Parv Singh: Payal Gaming’s Rumoured Boyfriend Trends After Private Viral Video Sparks Online Frenzy Across Social Media

The Parv Singh, aka Soul Regaltos, has stirred up the Indian gaming community and become the topic of everyone’s conversation online. The interest that suddenly rose is due to a leaked “private video” related to Payal Gaming (Payal Dhare) that recently became a hot topic on social media platforms, such as X and Telegram, and went viral.

You Might Be Interested In

The gaming personality has already denied the rumors and stated that the video is an AI deepfake that has nothing to do with her, but the incident has once again drawn a lot of interest to her private life. As a result, Parv Singh’s name has been trending because fans and netizens are trying hard to find out the name of the guy who is very often referred to as her longtime boyfriend.

Who is Parv Singh? The Esports Legacy of Soul Regaltos

Parv Singh, a 25-year-old professional gamer and YouTuber, has been hailed as the leading personality in the Indian mobile gaming sector. He was born in Delhi and had aspirations of becoming a cricketer, but an accident forced him to turn to online gaming instead. Under the name ReGaLToS, he was able to gain fame by being a core part of Team Soul, which is one of the most successful BGMI and PUBG Mobile teams in India.

Presently, he is an S8UL organization player and termed as ‘assault’ with tactics to make his opponents demolish and a very composed nature. Parv, who has close to a million Instagram followers and a massive YouTube following, is residing in the S8UL gaming house located in Mumbai and being treated as a major player in the gaming creator ecosystem.

Viral Video Controversy: Fact-Checking the Trending Rumors

The latest Payal Gaming “Dubai MMS” scandal has somehow brought the rumor mill surrounding the rapper and singer’s relationship back to life. With neither person officially admitting to a romance, their regular partnerships and the support they give each other on social media have made the fans think that they are the ones.

When it comes to the video that has been going around, fact-checks as well as Payal’s official remarks have corroborated that the material in question is a deceitful deepfake, meant to harm the creator’s reputation.

While the trend of the video going viral led to a lot of people looking for “Payal Gaming’s boyfriend,” the truth is that Parv and Payal are still working together professionally at S8UL and are both ignoring the noise of unverified digital claims as they focus on their careers.

Also Read: Payal Gaming Viral Video: Popular YouTuber 1 Minute 20 Seconds MMS LEAKS Online Amid 19-Minute Video Row, Real or Deepfake?

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 11:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Indian gamerParv SinghPayal Gaming boyfriendPayal Gaming viral videoSoul Regaltos

RELATED News

Why Blinkit Has Been Slapped With A Fine Of Rs.5 Lakh In Noida? Reason Behind Penalty Explained

Warner Bros Discovery Rejects Paramount’s $108 Billion Bid As Netflix Moves Forward For Takeover: What We Know

‘Payal Gaming MMS Viral New’ Famed Payal Dhare Breaks Silence On 19-Minute Viral Clip, Says ‘There Is…’

Unable To Digest Dhurandhar’s Success, Is Pakistan Now Planning Its Own Spin With ‘Mera Lyari?’ Pakistani Filmmaker Makes Shocking Claims

Woman Elopes With Children’s Teacher After Husband Gets To Know About Their Kiss Selfie, ‘Don’t Want Her Back Ever’

LATEST NEWS

The Paradox of Indian Football: Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour In Spotlight As The Domestic Game Struggles

Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Amar Upadhyay Shocked By Six-Year Leap, Says ‘Mihir Betrays Tulsi Again’

What Is China’s Secret ‘Manhattan Project’? Inside Beijing’s High-Stakes Bid To Break Western Control Over Advanced Semiconductor Chips

Ashes Snicko Row Returns As Ben Stokes Fumes Over Jamie Smith Decision

‘Absolutely Terrifying To See’: Nidhhi Agerwal Left Terrified After Being Mobbed by Unruly Crowd at Hyderabad Event

Meet Parv Singh: Payal Gaming’s Rumoured Boyfriend Trends After Private Viral Video Sparks Online Frenzy Across Social Media

Statue of Unity Designer Ram Sutar Dies, Tributes Pour In Nation Wide

‘Support Shouldn’t Be Selective’: Sandesh Jhingan On India’s Football Fan Divide Amid Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Fires Back At Farhana Bhatt’s ‘Undeserving’ Claim: ‘Dhele Ka Fark Nahi’ Sparks Debate

Meet Parv Singh: Payal Gaming’s Rumoured Boyfriend Trends After Private Viral Video Sparks Online Frenzy Across Social Media

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Parv Singh: Payal Gaming’s Rumoured Boyfriend Trends After Private Viral Video Sparks Online Frenzy Across Social Media

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Parv Singh: Payal Gaming’s Rumoured Boyfriend Trends After Private Viral Video Sparks Online Frenzy Across Social Media
Meet Parv Singh: Payal Gaming’s Rumoured Boyfriend Trends After Private Viral Video Sparks Online Frenzy Across Social Media
Meet Parv Singh: Payal Gaming’s Rumoured Boyfriend Trends After Private Viral Video Sparks Online Frenzy Across Social Media
Meet Parv Singh: Payal Gaming’s Rumoured Boyfriend Trends After Private Viral Video Sparks Online Frenzy Across Social Media

QUICK LINKS