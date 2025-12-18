Meet Parv Singh: Payal Gaming’s Rumoured Boyfriend Trends After Private Viral Video Sparks Online Frenzy Across Social Media

The Parv Singh, aka Soul Regaltos, has stirred up the Indian gaming community and become the topic of everyone’s conversation online. The interest that suddenly rose is due to a leaked “private video” related to Payal Gaming (Payal Dhare) that recently became a hot topic on social media platforms, such as X and Telegram, and went viral.

The gaming personality has already denied the rumors and stated that the video is an AI deepfake that has nothing to do with her, but the incident has once again drawn a lot of interest to her private life. As a result, Parv Singh’s name has been trending because fans and netizens are trying hard to find out the name of the guy who is very often referred to as her longtime boyfriend.

Who is Parv Singh? The Esports Legacy of Soul Regaltos

Parv Singh, a 25-year-old professional gamer and YouTuber, has been hailed as the leading personality in the Indian mobile gaming sector. He was born in Delhi and had aspirations of becoming a cricketer, but an accident forced him to turn to online gaming instead. Under the name ReGaLToS, he was able to gain fame by being a core part of Team Soul, which is one of the most successful BGMI and PUBG Mobile teams in India.

Presently, he is an S8UL organization player and termed as ‘assault’ with tactics to make his opponents demolish and a very composed nature. Parv, who has close to a million Instagram followers and a massive YouTube following, is residing in the S8UL gaming house located in Mumbai and being treated as a major player in the gaming creator ecosystem.

Viral Video Controversy: Fact-Checking the Trending Rumors

The latest Payal Gaming “Dubai MMS” scandal has somehow brought the rumor mill surrounding the rapper and singer’s relationship back to life. With neither person officially admitting to a romance, their regular partnerships and the support they give each other on social media have made the fans think that they are the ones.

When it comes to the video that has been going around, fact-checks as well as Payal’s official remarks have corroborated that the material in question is a deceitful deepfake, meant to harm the creator’s reputation.

While the trend of the video going viral led to a lot of people looking for “Payal Gaming’s boyfriend,” the truth is that Parv and Payal are still working together professionally at S8UL and are both ignoring the noise of unverified digital claims as they focus on their careers.

Also Read: Payal Gaming Viral Video: Popular YouTuber 1 Minute 20 Seconds MMS LEAKS Online Amid 19-Minute Video Row, Real or Deepfake?