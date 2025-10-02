Mahesh Bhatt Wrote Love Letter in Blood to First Wife at 14, She Was Expelled from School

This famous filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt, recounted an interesting story from his adolescent days. When he was just 16 and she was 14 years old, he first met Lorraine Bright (later Kiran Bhatt). At the time, Lorraine lived in an orphanage since her mother could not afford to keep her as a day scholar. Giant Mahesh felt drawn to her beauty outside Bombay Scottish School, but initially did not gather the courage to go and speak to her.

A Blossoming Secret Romance

The Milan Supari was a simple item Mahesh dared to give Lorraine over a few evenings, beginning the duo’s journey together. Letters further nourished their young romance; Mahesh actually wrote a love letter using his own blood, to which Lorraine responded. The couple employed a tailor stitching school uniforms as their messenger, often walking the risk of being discovered to keep their bond alive.

Consequences of Their Love

When their secret correspondence was exposed, Lorraine was expelled, and the tailor was fired. Having caused such a stir, their affair was still able to thrive-a testimony to the strength of their young love.

Evolving Love

Even throughout changing life circumstances, Lorraine forgave Mahesh for later infidelities and accepted him marrying Soni Razdan after Mr. Mahesh had also broken off an affair with Parveen Babi. According to Pooja Bhatt, some may last forever, as evidenced by the fact that her mother still helped support Mahesh’s care.

Lasting Relationship

Mahesh took care of Lorraine even after the separation, showing how there are some very strong bonds through all crises of life that later evolve into relationships of mutual respect and abiding affection.