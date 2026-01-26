LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Mexico Shooting Horror: 11 Killed, 12 Injured As Gunmen Storm Football Field In Violence-Hit Guanajuato, Who Were The Armed Men?

Mexico Shooting Horror: 11 Killed, 12 Injured As Gunmen Storm Football Field In Violence-Hit Guanajuato, Who Were The Armed Men?

At least 11 people were killed when gunmen opened fire at a football field in Salamanca, Guanajuato.

11 Killed After Gunmen Open Fire at Football Ground in Central Mexico (IMAGE: X)
11 Killed After Gunmen Open Fire at Football Ground in Central Mexico (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 26, 2026 14:26:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mexico Shooting Horror: 11 Killed, 12 Injured As Gunmen Storm Football Field In Violence-Hit Guanajuato, Who Were The Armed Men?

Mexico Shooting: At least 11 people died after gunmen stormed a football field in central Mexico, AFP reported Sunday. The attack happened in Guanajuato, a state that’s seen more than its share of violence. Local officials confirmed the deaths but said they’re still waiting on more details.

You Might Be Interested In

11 Killed as Gunmen Storm Football Field in Mexico

The shooting happened in Salamanca, right as people gathered at a neighbourhood football ground. The mayor’s office said security forces have started searching for the attackers.

They haven’t shared the motive yet, but the investigation is underway, and they’ll release more info when they have it.

You Might Be Interested In

According to officials, 10 people died at the scene, and another passed away at the hospital. Twelve others were shot and are being treated for their injuries.

Salamanca’s mayor, Cesar Prieto, spoke out about the rising violence. He said criminal groups are getting bolder, even trying to challenge the state. “Unfortunately, there are criminal groups trying to subjugate authorities, something they are not going to achieve,” he said. 

Deadly Football Field Shooting Shocks Guanajuato

The mayor also called on President Claudia Sheinbaum and state leaders for extra security help. “We’re going through a serious moment, a serious social breakdown,”

Prieto said. “I’m asking the president and the governor for support so we can restore peace. We will move forward, and those responsible will be found.”

The state prosecutor’s office opened an investigation and is working with federal authorities to boost security. State and federal forces are now in the area, trying to stabilise the city.

Just a few days earlier, police in Salamanca found four bags with human remains. They haven’t said yet if that’s connected to the football field shooting.

Mexico Violence Spike

Guanajuato is a major industrial centre and draws plenty of tourists, but it’s also one of Mexico’s deadliest states because of gang violence.

Even though President Sheinbaum said the national homicide rate is at its lowest point in a decade, places like Guanajuato are still struggling with these deadly attacks.  

ALSO READ: Who Is Imaan Mazari? Pakistan Lawyer, Daughter Of Ex-Minister, Jailed by Asim Munir For Exposing Army-Linked Disappearances, Defending Baloch And Afghans 

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 2:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: latest viral newslatest world newsmexico

RELATED News

Big Blow For Pakistan, UAE Scraps Islamabad Airport Deal Just After Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed’s Surprise India Visit -Why Is Asim Munir’s ‘Muslim Brother’ Turning Away?

Who Is Imaan Mazari? Pakistan Lawyer, Daughter Of Ex-Minister, Jailed by Asim Munir For Exposing Army-Linked Disappearances, Defending Baloch And Afghans

Philippines Ferry Tragedy: Over 15 Dead As MV Trisha Kerstin 3 Sinks With 350 Onboard – Dramatic Visuals Emerge

Who Is Alex Honnold? Defy Gravity on Taipei 101 — The Free-Solo Climb That Stunned the World | WATCH

WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Shovels Snow Himself Amid Historic Winter Storm – Video Shows NYC Mayor Helping Stranded Vehicle

LATEST NEWS

Union Budget 2026: Agriculture, Rural Development Set for Major Boost With ₹1.5 Lakh Crore Outlay

Pakistan To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 Clash Against India? Here’s What We Know So Far

Hyderabad Horror Caught On CCTV: Blinkit Worker Assaults Security Guard After Argument Turns Ugly, Here’s What Really Happened

Inside Nipah’s Deadly Symptoms And 91% Fatality Risk, Health Expert Says ‘No Vaccine No Cure Just Supportive Care’ As 200 People Quarantined

PlayStation Plus February Leak: Why The Internet Is Not Excited About The ‘Flagship’ Title? Fans Call It ‘Mid’ Ahead Of Release

77th Republic Day | From Virat Kohli To Neeraj Chopra: Indian Sports Stars Extend Greetings On Republic Day

Talwiinder And Disha Patani Go Public, Exit Lollapalooza Hand-In-Hand; Watch Their Viral Romantic Moment Now

Union Budget 2026 Set To Unveil Mega Infra Push: Vande Bharat Takes Centre Stage As Railways Capex May Cross ₹3 Trillion

Radar Can’t See It, Warships Can’t Escape: DRDO’s 1,500-Km Hypersonic Missile LRAShM Debuts At Republic Day Parade – Nightmare For Pakistan, China

Renault Duster Makes Comeback To Indian Roads With New Bold Design, Contemporary Interior And 1.2 Litre Turbo Engine, Check Price And Everything Here

Mexico Shooting Horror: 11 Killed, 12 Injured As Gunmen Storm Football Field In Violence-Hit Guanajuato, Who Were The Armed Men?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mexico Shooting Horror: 11 Killed, 12 Injured As Gunmen Storm Football Field In Violence-Hit Guanajuato, Who Were The Armed Men?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mexico Shooting Horror: 11 Killed, 12 Injured As Gunmen Storm Football Field In Violence-Hit Guanajuato, Who Were The Armed Men?
Mexico Shooting Horror: 11 Killed, 12 Injured As Gunmen Storm Football Field In Violence-Hit Guanajuato, Who Were The Armed Men?
Mexico Shooting Horror: 11 Killed, 12 Injured As Gunmen Storm Football Field In Violence-Hit Guanajuato, Who Were The Armed Men?
Mexico Shooting Horror: 11 Killed, 12 Injured As Gunmen Storm Football Field In Violence-Hit Guanajuato, Who Were The Armed Men?

QUICK LINKS