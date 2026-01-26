Mexico Shooting Horror: 11 Killed, 12 Injured As Gunmen Storm Football Field In Violence-Hit Guanajuato, Who Were The Armed Men?

Mexico Shooting: At least 11 people died after gunmen stormed a football field in central Mexico, AFP reported Sunday. The attack happened in Guanajuato, a state that’s seen more than its share of violence. Local officials confirmed the deaths but said they’re still waiting on more details.

The shooting happened in Salamanca, right as people gathered at a neighbourhood football ground. The mayor’s office said security forces have started searching for the attackers.

They haven’t shared the motive yet, but the investigation is underway, and they’ll release more info when they have it.

According to officials, 10 people died at the scene, and another passed away at the hospital. Twelve others were shot and are being treated for their injuries.

Salamanca’s mayor, Cesar Prieto, spoke out about the rising violence. He said criminal groups are getting bolder, even trying to challenge the state. “Unfortunately, there are criminal groups trying to subjugate authorities, something they are not going to achieve,” he said.

Deadly Football Field Shooting Shocks Guanajuato

The mayor also called on President Claudia Sheinbaum and state leaders for extra security help. “We’re going through a serious moment, a serious social breakdown,”

Prieto said. “I’m asking the president and the governor for support so we can restore peace. We will move forward, and those responsible will be found.”

The state prosecutor’s office opened an investigation and is working with federal authorities to boost security. State and federal forces are now in the area, trying to stabilise the city.

Just a few days earlier, police in Salamanca found four bags with human remains. They haven’t said yet if that’s connected to the football field shooting.

Mexico Violence Spike

Guanajuato is a major industrial centre and draws plenty of tourists, but it’s also one of Mexico’s deadliest states because of gang violence.

Even though President Sheinbaum said the national homicide rate is at its lowest point in a decade, places like Guanajuato are still struggling with these deadly attacks.

