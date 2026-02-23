LIVE TV
'Mujhe Chakkar Aarhe Hai Guyzz': DU Professor Shares Bizarre Students Exam Answers, Vents Frustration | Watch VIRAL Video

A candid Instagram video by an assistant professor at the University of Delhi has gone viral, sparking laughter and debate among students and teachers alike. In the clip, the professor urges students to stop filling exam answer sheets with irrelevant content, saying it makes evaluation “a nightmare” for faculty.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 23, 2026 10:02:20 IST

A candid Instagram video by an assistant professor at the University of Delhi has gone viral, sparking laughter and debate among students and teachers alike. In the clip, the professor urges students to stop filling exam answer sheets with irrelevant content, saying it makes evaluation “a nightmare” for faculty.

Folding her hands in a mix of frustration and humour, she appeals directly to students, asking them not to treat exam papers as a page-count exercise. Her central message: writing more does not guarantee better marks.

From Random Lines To Movie Lyrics

The professor revealed that some students write anything just to fill pages, from unrelated statements to even Bollywood song lyrics, including tracks from the film Krrish. Others, she said, stretch a few words across entire pages without offering meaningful answers.

She stressed that clarity and relevance matter far more than length. Instead of writing seven to eight pages of incoherent content, students should focus on presenting fewer pages with well-structured, understandable responses.

Her blunt advice: “Kam likho, par sahi likho,” write less, but write correctly.

Social Media Reacts With Humor And Support

The video quickly gained traction online, resonating with educators who face similar struggles during exam season. Many teachers called her remarks relatable, while students responded with humour.

Some joked that she had probably corrected their answer sheets, while others mock-apologised in the comments. A few users even pointed to broader issues, debating teaching methods and student engagement.

The viral clip has reignited conversation around exam culture, academic standards, and the pressure students feel to prioritise quantity over quality in university assessments.

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 10:02 AM IST
