LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Switzerland explosion ipl bcci Blinkit nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement brian king ali khamenei donald trump Switzerland explosion ipl bcci Blinkit nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement brian king ali khamenei donald trump Switzerland explosion ipl bcci Blinkit nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement brian king ali khamenei donald trump Switzerland explosion ipl bcci Blinkit nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement brian king ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Switzerland explosion ipl bcci Blinkit nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement brian king ali khamenei donald trump Switzerland explosion ipl bcci Blinkit nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement brian king ali khamenei donald trump Switzerland explosion ipl bcci Blinkit nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement brian king ali khamenei donald trump Switzerland explosion ipl bcci Blinkit nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement brian king ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Namo Bharat Train Viral MMS: Students Seen In Sexual Act Get Engaged, Wedding Soon

Namo Bharat Train Viral MMS: Students Seen In Sexual Act Get Engaged, Wedding Soon

Namo Bharat Train Viral MMS: The student couple accused of performing an obscene act on a Namo Bharat rapid train in Ghaziabad have decided to get married. Both families have confirmed that the engagement has already taken place and the wedding is scheduled to be held quietly within the next week.

Namo Bharat Train Viral MMS: Students Seen In Sexual Act Get Engaged, Wedding Soon (Picture Credits: X)
Namo Bharat Train Viral MMS: Students Seen In Sexual Act Get Engaged, Wedding Soon (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 2, 2026 11:25:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Namo Bharat Train Viral MMS: Students Seen In Sexual Act Get Engaged, Wedding Soon

Namo Bharat Train Viral MMS: The student couple accused of performing an obscene act on a Namo Bharat rapid train in Ghaziabad have decided to get married. Both families have confirmed that the engagement has already taken place and the wedding is scheduled to be held quietly within the next week.

You Might Be Interested In

Family members said the two are adults from the same community and are pursuing higher education at reputed institutions. While the female student is enrolled in a BCA programme, the male student is studying B.Tech (Engineering) at a different college.

Families Face Social Pressure After Video Goes Viral

After the video from the Namo Bharat train surfaced on social media, both families reportedly faced severe social embarrassment. The two students stopped attending college following the incident. To avoid further attention, the female student was sent to stay with relatives at a distant location.

You Might Be Interested In

Sources said the families came under intense pressure from society after the clip circulated widely online.

Community Elders Step In To Resolve Matter

The students, both residents of Ghaziabad, belong to neighbouring villages. The 21-year-old male student comes from a prosperous farming family, while the female student’s family is also well-established.

According to family sources, the controversy deeply affected the female student, who allegedly attempted suicide. Women members of the family intervened and counselled her. Subsequently, community elders and respected members stepped in and mediated between the families, advising marriage as a way to bring closure to the matter.

Father Acknowledges Son’s Mistake, Supports Marriage

The male student’s father publicly accepted his son’s wrongdoing, stating that the incident had damaged the reputation of both families. “I accept my son’s mistake. Such incidents shock society, irrespective of age. He is my son, and she is someone else’s daughter,” he said.

He added that marriage was the most practical solution under the circumstances and confirmed that discussions had been held with the girl’s family. The engagement was conducted privately, with no outsiders invited and no photographs or videos allowed.

FIR Registered, Video Linked To Dismissed Train Operator

An FIR was registered on December 22 at Muradnagar police station based on a complaint by Dushyant Kumar, Security Head of DBRRTS. The complaint stated that the incident occurred on November 24, 2025, around 4 pm, in Premium Coach-23 of a Namo Bharat train travelling from Duhai to Muradnagar.

Investigators found that a train operator, identified as Rishabh, had illegally used a mobile phone inside the train cabin, violating company rules. He was dismissed from service on December 3. Authorities alleged that the same operator recorded and circulated the video, and legal action is being pursued against those responsible.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Spills The Beans On His Health Secret, Reveals He Is Taking Higher Dosage Of Aspirin Than Prescribed: ‘Want Nice, Thin Blood’

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 11:25 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Namo Bharat MMSNamo Bharat rapid train in GhaziabadNamo Bharat Train Viral MMSNamo Bharat Train Viral VideoVideo MMSviral MMS video

RELATED News

How Much Did Prabhas Charge For Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit? Baahubali Star Pocketed 25 Times More Than Triptii Dimri, Check Cast Fees Here

Who Is Furqan Bhat? Domestic Cricketer Triggers Probe After Wearing Palestine Flag On Helmet During J&K Champions League

What Led To The Massive Fire At Amsterdam’s 150-Year-Old Vondelkerk Church On New Year? Here’s What Happened

Too Drunk To Walk? Gurugram To Bangalore, New Year 2026 After-Parties Go Wild | Memes Take Internet By Storm

Why Did Trump Mock George Clooney’s France Move? POTUS Calls Actor’s Family ‘Worst Prognosticators’ Sparking Fresh Controversy

LATEST NEWS

Ex-Pakistan Coach Says ‘No Thanks’ To Replacing Gautam Gambhir As India Coach

Namo Bharat Train Viral MMS: Students Seen In Sexual Act Get Engaged, Wedding Soon

Switzerland Explosion: How A Champagne Bottle Stunt With Birthday Candles Sparked Horrific Fire, Killing 47

Who Is Tommy Lee Jones’s Daughter Victoria? 34, Found Dead In San Francisco Hotel; Cause Of Death Under Investigation

No More Rajasthan Royals Matches In Jaipur! Where Is RR Shifting Base For IPL 2026?

ITC Shares In Trouble? Excise Duty Hike Triggers Sharp Fall As Analysts Warn Of Price And Volume Impact

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (02.01.2026): Dear Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (02.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Who Is Mustafizur Rahman? The Bangladeshi Cricketer In The Spotlight Amid Controversy

Shah Rukh Khan Faces Huge Backlash As KKR Signs Bangladeshi Player Amid Violence Against Hindus, Actor Labelled A ‘Traitor’

Namo Bharat Train Viral MMS: Students Seen In Sexual Act Get Engaged, Wedding Soon

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Namo Bharat Train Viral MMS: Students Seen In Sexual Act Get Engaged, Wedding Soon

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Namo Bharat Train Viral MMS: Students Seen In Sexual Act Get Engaged, Wedding Soon
Namo Bharat Train Viral MMS: Students Seen In Sexual Act Get Engaged, Wedding Soon
Namo Bharat Train Viral MMS: Students Seen In Sexual Act Get Engaged, Wedding Soon
Namo Bharat Train Viral MMS: Students Seen In Sexual Act Get Engaged, Wedding Soon

QUICK LINKS