Namo Bharat Train Viral MMS: Students Seen In Sexual Act Get Engaged, Wedding Soon

Namo Bharat Train Viral MMS: The student couple accused of performing an obscene act on a Namo Bharat rapid train in Ghaziabad have decided to get married. Both families have confirmed that the engagement has already taken place and the wedding is scheduled to be held quietly within the next week.

Family members said the two are adults from the same community and are pursuing higher education at reputed institutions. While the female student is enrolled in a BCA programme, the male student is studying B.Tech (Engineering) at a different college.

Families Face Social Pressure After Video Goes Viral

After the video from the Namo Bharat train surfaced on social media, both families reportedly faced severe social embarrassment. The two students stopped attending college following the incident. To avoid further attention, the female student was sent to stay with relatives at a distant location.

Sources said the families came under intense pressure from society after the clip circulated widely online.

Community Elders Step In To Resolve Matter

The students, both residents of Ghaziabad, belong to neighbouring villages. The 21-year-old male student comes from a prosperous farming family, while the female student’s family is also well-established.

According to family sources, the controversy deeply affected the female student, who allegedly attempted suicide. Women members of the family intervened and counselled her. Subsequently, community elders and respected members stepped in and mediated between the families, advising marriage as a way to bring closure to the matter.

Father Acknowledges Son’s Mistake, Supports Marriage

The male student’s father publicly accepted his son’s wrongdoing, stating that the incident had damaged the reputation of both families. “I accept my son’s mistake. Such incidents shock society, irrespective of age. He is my son, and she is someone else’s daughter,” he said.

He added that marriage was the most practical solution under the circumstances and confirmed that discussions had been held with the girl’s family. The engagement was conducted privately, with no outsiders invited and no photographs or videos allowed.

FIR Registered, Video Linked To Dismissed Train Operator

An FIR was registered on December 22 at Muradnagar police station based on a complaint by Dushyant Kumar, Security Head of DBRRTS. The complaint stated that the incident occurred on November 24, 2025, around 4 pm, in Premium Coach-23 of a Namo Bharat train travelling from Duhai to Muradnagar.

Investigators found that a train operator, identified as Rishabh, had illegally used a mobile phone inside the train cabin, violating company rules. He was dismissed from service on December 3. Authorities alleged that the same operator recorded and circulated the video, and legal action is being pursued against those responsible.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Spills The Beans On His Health Secret, Reveals He Is Taking Higher Dosage Of Aspirin Than Prescribed: ‘Want Nice, Thin Blood’