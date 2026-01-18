Nawaz Sharif’s Granddaughter-In-Law Dons Sabyasachi For Her Wedding, Leaves Internet Furious, Here’s What You Need To Know About Controversy Over Bride’s Attire

Junaid Safdar, grandson of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, just got married to Shanzay Ali Rohail, who’s the granddaughter of politician Sheikh Rohail Asghar.

The wedding happened in Lahore and, honestly, it was a big deal full of glamour and high-profile guests.

From Sabyasachi to Tarun Tahiliani: Shanzay Ali Rohail’s Wedding Looks Sparks Row

For her mehendi, Shanzay showed up at the Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence wearing an emerald green lehenga by the well-known Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The outfit stood out with Sabyasachi’s signature heritage touches, bold color panels, a thick gold border, and a mix of forest green and rose-colored dupattas.

After the mehendi, the Nikah took place on Saturday, again at Jati Umra. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar were there too. For the main ceremony, Shanzay reportedly wore a red saree from another big Indian designer, Tarun Tahiliani.

Photos from the wedding quickly spread across social media, but Shanzay’s choice of Indian designers stirred up a lot of controversy. People on Pakistani social media argued about whether it made sense for someone from such a prominent political family to wear Indian outfits at her wedding, instead of supporting Pakistani designers.

Some folks defended her, saying it’s her wedding, her choice. Others felt that, especially now, she should have shown more support for local talent and national pride.

This isn’t the first time the family’s faced criticism over wedding outfits, either. Back in December 2024, Maryam Nawaz caught flak for wearing Sabyasachi at her nephew Zayd Hussain Nawaz Sharif’s nikah.

How did the Internet react?

One user stated, ‘Wow dress is from Sabyasachi made in India, Pakistan mai talebt nahi dikhta in logon ko.”

Another posted, “HSY, Nomi Ansari, Khadijah Shah, Zara Shahjahan, Faiza Saqlain, Bunto Kazmi, and Faraz Manan, Saira Shakira, Maria B., Sania Maskatiya, and Erum Khan. But they went with an Indian designer. Wow.”

The next one defended, “To everyone criticising her choice, I’m sure the outfit you chose for yourself at your wedding or in daily life isn’t liked by everyone. It’s 2026, can we all grow up and stop criticising brides for wearing whatever they want at their own wedding, paid for by themselves/their family?”

