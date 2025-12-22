LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Pakistan And Bangladesh May Move Toward Mutual Defence Agreement, Here’s Why India Needs To Worry As Deal Gains Momentum

Pakistan And Bangladesh May Move Toward Mutual Defence Agreement, Here’s Why India Needs To Worry As Deal Gains Momentum

Pakistan and Bangladesh are reportedly close to signing a Mutual Defence Agreement as military ties deepen after Sheikh Hasina’s exit. With relations between Dhaka and New Delhi cooling, the proposed pact could reshape South Asia’s strategic balance and raise concerns in India.

Bangladesh’s military establishment is keen on a strategic and defence pact with Pakistan (PHOTO: PIXEL)
Bangladesh’s military establishment is keen on a strategic and defence pact with Pakistan (PHOTO: PIXEL)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 22, 2025 16:29:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan And Bangladesh May Move Toward Mutual Defence Agreement, Here’s Why India Needs To Worry As Deal Gains Momentum

Are Pakistan and Bangladesh planning a defence pact while tensions with India simmer? Top diplomatic and foreign ministry sources say both countries are close to signing a Mutual Defence Agreement, which could mark a big shift in their relationship now that they’re rebuilding diplomatic and military ties.

You Might Be Interested In

A senior official from Pakistan’s foreign ministry said Islamabad and Dhaka have already set up a joint team to hammer out the details of this agreement.

This shows the two militaries are working more closely than before and that their strategic coordination is getting stronger.

You Might Be Interested In

Is Bangladesh signing a defence pact with Pakistan? 

Bangladesh’s military leaders, according to diplomats, want a defence pact with Pakistan, something on par with what Pakistan has with countries like Saudi Arabia. Their chiefs have already met several times to push the idea forward.

There’s been a clear uptick in meetings between senior military officials from both sides. Army, air force, and navy leaders have all visited each other’s countries this year, signing a series of military agreements focused on training, capacity building, and professional exchanges.

Sources say progress has been solid, but the final draft of the agreement probably won’t be ready until after Bangladesh’s general elections. The next government is expected to review and sign off on the deal.

Things started moving fast after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government. Both countries quickly reopened diplomatic channels and ramped up defence cooperation that had basically stalled for years. Meanwhile, relations between Bangladesh and India have gone downhill.

On a bigger scale, one senior diplomat noted that at least eight other countries are interested in similar defence arrangements with Pakistan. Islamabad’s defense diplomacy seems to be picking up speed.

Why should India pay attention to this deal? 

After Sheikh Hasina was ousted in August 2024, Pakistan wasted no time reaching out to the new leadership in Dhaka. Islamabad was among the first to welcome Muhammad Yunus’s interim government, voicing support for “the people of Bangladesh.”

This renewed closeness has set off concerns about rising radicalisation in Bangladesh.

Earlier this year, Pakistan’s ISI chief Lt Gen Asim Malik visited Dhaka, the first time in decades a Pakistani intelligence head has made such a trip to Bangladesh and that got India’s security establishment worried.

Did Pakistan set up a special ISI cell inside its High Commission in Dhaka? 

Reports say Pakistan quietly set up a special ISI cell inside its High Commission in Dhaka, right after Pakistan’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, spent four days in the city.

Senior Journalist Subir Bhaumik told The Federal that India’s main worry is Bangladesh turning into a base for Pakistan or groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed to launch attacks inside India before slipping back over the border. 

If that happens, India and Bangladesh could get dragged into a conflict, something that would play straight into Pakistan’s hands.

Shanthie Mariet D’Souza, who heads the Mantraya Institute of Strategic Studies, told DW that these changes in Dhaka-Islamabad relations could affect security in India’s northeast.

She said India needs to stay alert and come up with smart policies to handle the fast-changing situation in the region. 

ALSO READ: Who Is Faisal Karim Masud? Main Suspect In Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing Goes In Hiding As Bangladesh Unrest Erupts

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 4:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bangladeshhome-hero-pos-2indialatest asia newspakistan

RELATED News

How Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Was Forced To Flee Violence-Hit Bangladesh Hiding Indian Identity

Who Is Faisal Karim Masud? Main Suspect In Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing Goes In Hiding As Bangladesh Unrest Erupts

Another General Blown Up In Moscow: Full List Of High-Profile Russians Assassinated Since Start Of Ukraine War

Trump Stuns North Carolina Rally With Explicit Remarks About Wife Melania’s Undergarments, Says ‘I Think She…’

Two Bangladeshi Student Leaders Targeted Within A Week: Election Sabotage By Muhammad Yunus Or Foreign Conspiracy? Explained

LATEST NEWS

‘I Am Very Happy’: After SMAT Glory And T20 World Cup Selection, Ishan Kishan To Captain Jharkhand For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Pakistan And Bangladesh May Move Toward Mutual Defence Agreement, Here’s Why India Needs To Worry As Deal Gains Momentum

‘Desh ke andar do namune hai’: Yogi Adityanath Targets Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Over Codeine Syrup Case

CAT 2025 Results To Be Declared Soon: How And Where To Download Your Scorecard, All Details Inside

Pakistan’s U-19 Team Gets Brutally Trolled For Dancing To Banned ‘Dhurandhar’ Song After Winning Asia Cup: ‘Why Are They Walking, Breathing Indian?’

Another Obscene MMS leaked: Why So Many MMS Are Getting Leaked, Tips To Keep Your Private Moments Safe

‘Sorry Mummy Papa’: Engineering Girl Commits Suicide, Note Reflects Exam Stress, Family Expectations And Guilt

Dhurandhar Makes Dhoom in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Starrer Becomes Most Pirated Film With Over 2 Million Downloads Despite Ban

After Shocking T20 WC 2026 Snub, When Will Shubman Gill Return To Action? Star Batter To Play His Next On…

Anubhav Mohanty: Odisha’s Superstar Continues to Redefine Stardom Across Cinema and Public Life

Pakistan And Bangladesh May Move Toward Mutual Defence Agreement, Here’s Why India Needs To Worry As Deal Gains Momentum

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan And Bangladesh May Move Toward Mutual Defence Agreement, Here’s Why India Needs To Worry As Deal Gains Momentum

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan And Bangladesh May Move Toward Mutual Defence Agreement, Here’s Why India Needs To Worry As Deal Gains Momentum
Pakistan And Bangladesh May Move Toward Mutual Defence Agreement, Here’s Why India Needs To Worry As Deal Gains Momentum
Pakistan And Bangladesh May Move Toward Mutual Defence Agreement, Here’s Why India Needs To Worry As Deal Gains Momentum
Pakistan And Bangladesh May Move Toward Mutual Defence Agreement, Here’s Why India Needs To Worry As Deal Gains Momentum

QUICK LINKS