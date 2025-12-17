‘Payal Gaming MMS Viral New’ Famed Payal Dhare Breaks Silence On 19-Minute Viral Clip, Says ‘There Is…’

The Indian gaming influencer Payal Dhare, who is popularly recognized as Payal Gaming, has been heavily criticized online after a 19-minute video clip went viral on social media, with some users misleadingly saying that it was her in a private MMS style incident. The clip that was initially considered to be an Instagram story was then spread through X, Instagram, and Telegram very quickly and her name was even included in the trending lists, although there was no reliable source that confirmed the video’s authenticity. Critics, however, got tired of the fuss and many fans and even some digital detectives pointed out major inconsistencies in the footage and claimed that the viral video seems to either be an AI generated deepfake or just unrelated visuals wrongly assigned to her.

Payal Dhare Breaks Silence On 19-Minute Viral Clip

The intrigue around the controversy grew and Payal Gaming took to her Instagram page to give a public reply, saying that the viral clip ‘has no connection to’ the said MMS video scandal, thereby definitively denying any relation between the footage and herself. In her long post, she tried to clarify the situation, asking people not to spread or interact with unconfirmed allegations that could damage her reputation. Her fans have quickly come to her aid online and have been warning others not to share manipulated contents and have pointed out that the viral clip has most likely come from deepfake misuse rather than from a real incident involving the streamer.

Deepfake technology and social media misinformation are becoming powerful threats and the episode brings them into focus especially in the case of female content creators and influencers with a large online following. Quite a few well informed people pointed out that the differences in the faces and the visuals among other things in the clip are quite strong indications that it does not include Payal Gaming at all. Gamer’s supporters have always encouraged people to check the authenticity of such content before sharing it, therefore, implicating the issue of digital responsibility in a time when artificial intelligence can be easily misused to discredit and ruin reputations.

