LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > ‘Payal Gaming MMS Viral New’ Famed Payal Dhare Breaks Silence On 19-Minute Viral Clip, Says ‘There Is…’

‘Payal Gaming MMS Viral New’ Famed Payal Dhare Breaks Silence On 19-Minute Viral Clip, Says ‘There Is…’

Payal Dhare's fans have quickly come to her aid online and have been warning others not to share manipulated contents and have pointed out that the viral clip has most likely come from deepfake misuse rather than from a real incident involving the streamer.

'Payal Gaming MMS Viral New' Famed Payal Dhare Breaks Silence On 19-Minute Viral Clip, Says 'There Is...' (Image Credit: X)
'Payal Gaming MMS Viral New' Famed Payal Dhare Breaks Silence On 19-Minute Viral Clip, Says 'There Is...' (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 17, 2025 18:19:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Payal Gaming MMS Viral New’ Famed Payal Dhare Breaks Silence On 19-Minute Viral Clip, Says ‘There Is…’

The Indian gaming influencer Payal Dhare, who is popularly recognized as Payal Gaming, has been heavily criticized online after a 19-minute video clip went viral on social media, with some users misleadingly saying that it was her in a private MMS style incident. The clip that was initially considered to be an Instagram story was then spread through X, Instagram, and Telegram very quickly and her name was even included in the trending lists, although there was no reliable source that confirmed the video’s authenticity. Critics, however, got tired of the fuss and many fans and even some digital detectives pointed out major inconsistencies in the footage and claimed that the viral video seems to either be an AI generated deepfake or just unrelated visuals wrongly assigned to her. 

Payal Dhare Breaks Silence On 19-Minute Viral Clip

The intrigue around the controversy grew and Payal Gaming took to her Instagram page to give a public reply, saying that the viral clip ‘has no connection to’ the said MMS video scandal, thereby definitively denying any relation between the footage and herself. In her long post, she tried to clarify the situation, asking people not to spread or interact with unconfirmed allegations that could damage her reputation. Her fans have quickly come to her aid online and have been warning others not to share manipulated contents and have pointed out that the viral clip has most likely come from deepfake misuse rather than from a real incident involving the streamer.

Payal Gaming MMS Viral New

Deepfake technology and social media misinformation are becoming powerful threats and the episode brings them into focus especially in the case of female content creators and influencers with a large online following. Quite a few well informed people pointed out that the differences in the faces and the visuals among other things in the clip are quite strong indications that it does not include Payal Gaming at all. Gamer’s supporters have always encouraged people to check the authenticity of such content before sharing it, therefore, implicating the issue of digital responsibility in a time when artificial intelligence can be easily misused to discredit and ruin reputations.

Also Read: Payal Gaming Viral Video: Popular YouTuber 1 Minute 20 Seconds MMS LEAKS Online Amid 19-Minute Video Row, Real or Deepfake?

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 6:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: payal dharePayal Dhare mmsPayal Dhare mms videoPayal Dhare mms video linkPayal Gaming MMS Viral Newpayal gaming viral mms full videos

RELATED News

Warner Bros Discovery Rejects Paramount’s $108 Billion Bid As Netflix Moves Forward For Takeover: What We Know

Unable To Digest Dhurandhar’s Success, Is Pakistan Now Planning Its Own Spin With ‘Mera Lyari?’ Pakistani Filmmaker Makes Shocking Claims

Woman Elopes With Children’s Teacher After Husband Gets To Know About Their Kiss Selfie, ‘Don’t Want Her Back Ever’

Is The Girl In The Viral MMS Video Really Payal Dhare? Fans Raise Alarm Over AI-Generated Deepfake Content

Why Is Payal Gaming Link Trending? Know Everything About The Popular YouTuber Amid Viral MMS Controversy

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi Hails Ethiopia Visit As ‘Truly Memorable’, Highlights Growing Bilateral Ties

Is India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Canceled? Who Wins If The Match Is Called Off

‘Payal Gaming MMS Viral New’ Famed Payal Dhare Breaks Silence On 19-Minute Viral Clip, Says ‘There Is…’

Pakistani Airspace Ban Extends By Another Month, India Likely To Respond

What Are ELVs Or End-Of-Life Vehicles And How Can You Save Up To Rs 90000 While Scrapping Your Old Vehicles

Neha Kakkar’s New Song ‘Candy Shop’ Sparks Huge Outrage Over Vulgar Dance Steps And Lyrics

How To Check BS Emission Of Your Car? Here’s A Quick Step-By-Step Guide As Supreme Court Moves To Ban Vehicles Below BS-IV In Delhi-NCR

What Delhi Can Learn From Beijing Amid Severe Air Crisis As China Shares Step-By-Step Guide For Tackling Pollution

Step-by-Step Guide to Buying NRI Medical Insurance in India from Abroad

‘Why Are You Asking The Umpire?’ Rohit Sharma Recalls Losing His Temper During Heated Exchange With Steve Smith, Here’s What Virat Kohli Did

‘Payal Gaming MMS Viral New’ Famed Payal Dhare Breaks Silence On 19-Minute Viral Clip, Says ‘There Is…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Payal Gaming MMS Viral New’ Famed Payal Dhare Breaks Silence On 19-Minute Viral Clip, Says ‘There Is…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Payal Gaming MMS Viral New’ Famed Payal Dhare Breaks Silence On 19-Minute Viral Clip, Says ‘There Is…’
‘Payal Gaming MMS Viral New’ Famed Payal Dhare Breaks Silence On 19-Minute Viral Clip, Says ‘There Is…’
‘Payal Gaming MMS Viral New’ Famed Payal Dhare Breaks Silence On 19-Minute Viral Clip, Says ‘There Is…’
‘Payal Gaming MMS Viral New’ Famed Payal Dhare Breaks Silence On 19-Minute Viral Clip, Says ‘There Is…’

QUICK LINKS