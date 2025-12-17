Is The Girl In The Viral MMS Video Really Payal Dhare? Fans Raise Alarm Over AI-Generated Deepfake Content

Payal Gaming MMS Viral Video: Viral Deepfake Controversy Involving Payal Gaming
The internet is buzzing again, and this time it’s over a shocking video allegedly featuring popular YouTuber Payal Gaming. These days, MMS-style leaks seem to be everywhere, but her fans are adamant this isn’t real, it’s a deepfake, AI-generated clip made to look like her.
On X, some users claim it is genuinely her, sharing screenshots as “proof,” but loyal followers are fiercely pushing back, warning others not to spread the content. The situation raises alarming questions about online safety, digital ethics, and how easily misinformation can spiral out of control.
No statement has yet come from Payal Gaming herself, leaving fans and the curious masses on edge. The controversy has gone beyond just gossip, it’s a wake-up call about AI misuse, privacy violations, and the dark side of virality in the social media age.
Fans Backlashing Over The Payal Gaming MMS Viral Video’s Deepfake Issue
The digital world has not remained silent. The most loyal fans of Payal Gaming have made the social platforms very alert, advising with phrases like, “Do not promote this false news” and “The girl in the video is not Payal Gaming.” The anger is so high that the users of the internet have been accusing one or more mischievous persons of manufacturing AI-generated MMS clips and screenshots, pretending to be the well-known YouTuber.
Moreover, this issue of deepfake content, digital privacy, and online trust being easily taken advantage of has not only gained the attention of the public but has also sparked a quite serious debate. The fans are not just leaving their comments, they are also rallying, reporting, and making sure that the AI-powered deception does not cause anyone else to get caught. The saga is still on, and the whole world is watching.
Payal Gaming कि एक विडीयो Dubai MMS Leak बताकर 1:20 मिनट कि वायरल हो रहा है |
खैर, यह विडीयो AI है या वास्तविक यह संदिग्ध है, खैर मैं जब BGMI खेलता था तब गेम दैखा था इनका |
पहले भी पायल का फेक AI विडीयो जारी हो चुका है, यह भी AI विडीयो ही है | pic.twitter.com/yHK2kebfJJ
— The गहड़वाल (@Sahasrabahu_) December 16, 2025
🚨That video is different girl that look like payal gaming ,that’s is spoof , people r sharing with wrong statment. https://t.co/2mdhzkSKoM
This is different video of payal gaming where she is talking with her audiance pic.twitter.com/SjiA3VyEkL
— Dean Cantu (@DeanCantu167491) December 16, 2025
I saw the video She is not Payal Gaming #payalgaming if you want you can see the video and confirm it pic.twitter.com/2Z58sD6lv5
— Riya (@Riya97F) December 16, 2025
Payal Gaming: Who Is She?
Payal Dhare, whose nickname is Payal Gaming, is one of the most famous female gamers and content creators in India. She has gained a huge online following, consisting of more than 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 4.2 million followers on Instagram.
As a prominent personality in the Indian gaming and esports world, she has become known worldwide. Not only for her gaming talent, but also Payal’s media presence is supported by her collaborations with famous stars like Farah Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Payal is now residing in Dubai, where she is not only growing her brand but also interacting with her fans from all over the world.
