LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Is The Girl In The Viral MMS Video Really Payal Dhare? Fans Raise Alarm Over AI-Generated Deepfake Content

Is The Girl In The Viral MMS Video Really Payal Dhare? Fans Raise Alarm Over AI-Generated Deepfake Content

Payal Gaming MMS Viral Video: Payal Gaming faces a viral deepfake controversy as an MMS-style video circulates online. Fans and digital experts warn against sharing, highlighting AI misuse, privacy risks, and the dangers of misinformation.

Is The Girl In The Viral MMS Video Really Payal Dhare? Fans Raise Alarm Over AI-Generated Deepfake Content

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 17, 2025 13:31:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is The Girl In The Viral MMS Video Really Payal Dhare? Fans Raise Alarm Over AI-Generated Deepfake Content

Payal Gaming MMS Viral Video: Viral Deepfake Controversy Involving Payal Gaming

The internet is buzzing again, and this time it’s over a shocking video allegedly featuring popular YouTuber Payal Gaming. These days, MMS-style leaks seem to be everywhere, but her fans are adamant this isn’t real, it’s a deepfake, AI-generated clip made to look like her.

On X, some users claim it is genuinely her, sharing screenshots as “proof,” but loyal followers are fiercely pushing back, warning others not to spread the content. The situation raises alarming questions about online safety, digital ethics, and how easily misinformation can spiral out of control.

No statement has yet come from Payal Gaming herself, leaving fans and the curious masses on edge. The controversy has gone beyond just gossip, it’s a wake-up call about AI misuse, privacy violations, and the dark side of virality in the social media age.

Fans Backlashing Over The Payal Gaming MMS Viral Video’s Deepfake Issue

The digital world has not remained silent. The most loyal fans of Payal Gaming have made the social platforms very alert, advising with phrases like, “Do not promote this false news” and “The girl in the video is not Payal Gaming.” The anger is so high that the users of the internet have been accusing one or more mischievous persons of manufacturing AI-generated MMS clips and screenshots, pretending to be the well-known YouTuber.

Moreover, this issue of deepfake content, digital privacy, and online trust being easily taken advantage of has not only gained the attention of the public but has also sparked a quite serious debate. The fans are not just leaving their comments, they are also rallying, reporting, and making sure that the AI-powered deception does not cause anyone else to get caught. The saga is still on, and the whole world is watching.

Payal Gaming: Who Is She?

Payal Dhare, whose nickname is Payal Gaming, is one of the most famous female gamers and content creators in India. She has gained a huge online following, consisting of more than 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

As a prominent personality in the Indian gaming and esports world, she has become known worldwide. Not only for her gaming talent, but also Payal’s media presence is supported by her collaborations with famous stars like Farah Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Payal is now residing in Dubai, where she is not only growing her brand but also interacting with her fans from all over the world.

A Pattern Of Misinformation Regarding MMS Viral Videos

The aforementioned scandal is the latest in the series of viral video cases where personal material was misrepresented in the same way. Security professionals in the digital domain have advised people to be very cautious: one of such “leaked” videos can be the source of malware infection, phishing, or even a deepfake produced by AI with the purpose of degrading the reputation of someone well-known.

Fans and netizens are asked to avoid clicking, sharing, and forwarding such videos and to report suspicious content as soon as possible to safeguard themselves and to hinder the spread of false information.

(With Inputs From ‘X’)
Also Read: Why Is Payal Gaming Link Trending? Know Everything About The Popular YouTuber Amid Viral MMS Controversy
First published on: Dec 17, 2025 1:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AI-generated videodeepfakepayal dharepayal gamingPayal Gaming MMS Viral Videoviral video

RELATED News

Woman Elopes With Children’s Teacher After Husband Gets To Know About Their Kiss Selfie, ‘Don’t Want Her Back Ever’

Why Is Payal Gaming Link Trending? Know Everything About The Popular YouTuber Amid Viral MMS Controversy

Payal Gaming Viral Video: Popular YouTuber 1 Minute 20 Seconds MMS LEAKS Online Amid 19-Minute Video Row, Real or Deepfake?

‘What Happened To Messi In Vantara?’, Ask Fans As Star Footballer Seen Donning A Shawl, Tilak And Rudraksha Malas During Vantara Visit Hosted By Anant Ambani

Who Is Sarthak Ranjan? Pappu Yadav’s Son Gets Quietly Picked Up By Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR In IPL 2026 Auction For THIS Price

LATEST NEWS

India Steps Up Cyber Defence: From CERT-In To Cyber Swachhta Kendra, A Multi-Layered Fight Against Ransomware and AI Threats

‘Bhai, Yeh Ek ‘TASK’ Tha…’ Amaal Mallik Gets Furious After Getting Linked With Tanya Mittal, Requests Fans To Stop Mud Slinging

Naveed Akram’s Radical Past Revealed: Bondi Beach Shooter’s Old Video Surfaces, Shows Preaching Islam On Streets, Alleged ISIS Links

Under-Fire FIFA Announces $60 World Cup Tickets, But There’s A Catch

Get Up To Rs. 3.65 Lakh Off On Your New Kia Car, Company Launches ‘Inspiring December’ Campaign, Check Limited-Time Offer Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses the Joint Session of Parliament in Ethiopia

IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Go Big With Cameron Green for ₹25.2 Crore; KKR Full Squad List

India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner After Protests Outside Indian Mission in Dhaka; NCP Leader Says ‘Will Cut Off 7 Sisters’

Is The Girl In The Viral MMS Video Really Payal Dhare? Fans Raise Alarm Over AI-Generated Deepfake Content

Alex Carey Ton On An Emotional Adelaide Day Breathes Life Into Australia’s Inning

Is The Girl In The Viral MMS Video Really Payal Dhare? Fans Raise Alarm Over AI-Generated Deepfake Content

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is The Girl In The Viral MMS Video Really Payal Dhare? Fans Raise Alarm Over AI-Generated Deepfake Content

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is The Girl In The Viral MMS Video Really Payal Dhare? Fans Raise Alarm Over AI-Generated Deepfake Content
Is The Girl In The Viral MMS Video Really Payal Dhare? Fans Raise Alarm Over AI-Generated Deepfake Content
Is The Girl In The Viral MMS Video Really Payal Dhare? Fans Raise Alarm Over AI-Generated Deepfake Content
Is The Girl In The Viral MMS Video Really Payal Dhare? Fans Raise Alarm Over AI-Generated Deepfake Content

QUICK LINKS