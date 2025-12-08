LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dileep rape case crude oil prices elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep rape case crude oil prices elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep rape case crude oil prices elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep rape case crude oil prices elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dileep rape case crude oil prices elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep rape case crude oil prices elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep rape case crude oil prices elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep rape case crude oil prices elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > ‘Pehle 5 The, Ab…’: Pakistan-Origin Seema Haider Announces Sixth Pregnancy In Span Of Eight Months After 5th Delivery, This Is How Indian Husband Reacted

‘Pehle 5 The, Ab…’: Pakistan-Origin Seema Haider Announces Sixth Pregnancy In Span Of Eight Months After 5th Delivery, This Is How Indian Husband Reacted

Seema Haider has again drawn public attention after she released a new video announcing her sixth pregnancy. The Pakistani national, who moved to India in 2023, shared details about her health and daily life while showing her baby bump. The video also features her husband, Sachin Meena, discussing her medical needs and advising her to rest.

‘Pehle 5 The, Ab…’: Pakistan-Origin Seema Haider Announces Sixth Pregnancy In Span Of Eight Months After 5th Delivery, This Is How Indian Husband Reacted

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: December 8, 2025 17:19:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Pehle 5 The, Ab…’: Pakistan-Origin Seema Haider Announces Sixth Pregnancy In Span Of Eight Months After 5th Delivery, This Is How Indian Husband Reacted

Seema Haider’s latest video has gone viral and brought her life back into public attention. Seema, who moved to India from Pakistan, has announced that she is pregnant again and will soon become a mother for the sixth time. She shared this update through her YouTube channel. Many viewers reacted with surprise, while others revisited her widely discussed love story that began on PUBG.

In the video, Seema speaks openly about her health, her daily routine, and her life in India. She expresses both happiness and concern as she prepares to welcome another child.

Seema Haider, a Pakistani national living in India, has once again drawn attention. In her new video, she announces her pregnancy and confirms that she will soon welcome her sixth child.

She expresses happiness about the new addition to her family. Earlier, on March 18, 2025, she gave birth to a baby girl named Bharti, who is also known as Meera. Seema’s announcement has renewed curiosity about her journey and her relationship with Sachin Meena.

Seema Already a Mother of Five Children

One must know that Seema gave birth to a daughter (5th child) in India (with Sachin) in the month of March. In the span Seema has four children from her first marriage to Ghulam Haider in Pakistan. This will be her second child with Sachin Meena. Together, Sachin and Seema now care for a total of five children. Seema entered India illegally with her four children in May 2023 through Nepal. 

She met Sachin while playing PUBG, and their friendship later turned into a relationship. They married in Nepal before moving to Rabupura, Noida. The couple has been living together for the past two years.

Video Shows Couple Discussing Health Concerns

In her new eleven-minute video, Seema talks to Sachin about her health. Sachin asks her why she has not visited the doctor and reminds her to drink enough water and rest.

He explains that she wakes him up at night because she finds it difficult to move. Sachin adds that she should not lift heavy objects because she is in her seventh month. Their conversation shows how the couple is trying to manage the pregnancy at home while caring for their children.

Baby Bump Goes Viral, Users React Online

The video also shows Seema displaying her baby bump. She says she is craving ghee, but the house had none. Sachin then calls a relative and arranges two kilograms of ghee. He mentions that the doctor advised Seema to eat ghee due to her low calcium levels. Social media users reacted strongly to the video.

Some asked how she would manage so many children, while others made jokes. One user wrote that Seema is “increasing the country’s population,” while another asked if the couple is “planning a cricket team.”

Also Read: Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha: PM Modi Says, ‘When Vande Mataram Turned 100, India Was In The Clutches Of Emergency’; Recalls How Congress Bowed Before The Muslim League; Key Points

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 5:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: PUBGSeema Haider

RELATED News

Who Is Salman Rushdie? The Satanic Verses Author Gets Brutally Slammed After Saying He Is ‘Worried’ About Hindu Nationalism: ‘It Was A Muslim Who Took His Eye Out’

Who Is Manju Warrier? Actor Dileep Blames Ex-Wife For Conspiracy Right After Getting Acquitted, ‘I Am The Real Victim’

Bangladesh Horror: 1971 Liberation War Hero And Wife Found Brutally Murdered With Slit Throats In Rangpur, Reignites Minorities Debate

‘Johnny Johnny, Ha Ji, Tune Pee Hai, Na Ji…’: Rules Via Reels, Delhi Police Uses Insta Trend To Use Road Safety Awareness

WATCH | India vs Singapore Work Culture: Employee’s Shocking Comparison on Leave Policies Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Smriti Mandhana Back In Training Ahead Of T20Is vs Sri Lanka After Wedding Called Off With Palash Muchhal

Delhi Court Extends NIA Remand of 4 Accused in Red Fort Car Blast Case

‘Be The Man…’ Jemimah Rodrigues’ Cryptic Post Raises Eyebrows After Smriti Mandhana Calls Of Wedding With Palash Muchhal

‘Pehle 5 The, Ab…’: Pakistan-Origin Seema Haider Announces Sixth Pregnancy In Span Of Eight Months After 5th Delivery, This Is How Indian Husband Reacted

Gen Z’s ‘Posting Zero’ Trend: Why Online Generation Is Choosing To Go Silent on Social Media

Who Is Sunaina Yella? Meet South Indian Actress Linked To Emirati Content Creator Khalid Al Ameri

Big Alert For iPhone Users: Apple Issues Big Statement, Warns Users To Not Use Google Or Chrome App Due To…

SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Check Latest Official Update

This Is The ONLY European Country Which Has 11 Time Zones?

Who Is Uzair Baloch? Ruthless Pakistani Gangster Who Played Football With Severed Heads, Now Portrayed In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

‘Pehle 5 The, Ab…’: Pakistan-Origin Seema Haider Announces Sixth Pregnancy In Span Of Eight Months After 5th Delivery, This Is How Indian Husband Reacted

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Pehle 5 The, Ab…’: Pakistan-Origin Seema Haider Announces Sixth Pregnancy In Span Of Eight Months After 5th Delivery, This Is How Indian Husband Reacted

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Pehle 5 The, Ab…’: Pakistan-Origin Seema Haider Announces Sixth Pregnancy In Span Of Eight Months After 5th Delivery, This Is How Indian Husband Reacted
‘Pehle 5 The, Ab…’: Pakistan-Origin Seema Haider Announces Sixth Pregnancy In Span Of Eight Months After 5th Delivery, This Is How Indian Husband Reacted
‘Pehle 5 The, Ab…’: Pakistan-Origin Seema Haider Announces Sixth Pregnancy In Span Of Eight Months After 5th Delivery, This Is How Indian Husband Reacted
‘Pehle 5 The, Ab…’: Pakistan-Origin Seema Haider Announces Sixth Pregnancy In Span Of Eight Months After 5th Delivery, This Is How Indian Husband Reacted

QUICK LINKS