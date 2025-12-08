‘Pehle 5 The, Ab…’: Pakistan-Origin Seema Haider Announces Sixth Pregnancy In Span Of Eight Months After 5th Delivery, This Is How Indian Husband Reacted

Seema Haider’s latest video has gone viral and brought her life back into public attention. Seema, who moved to India from Pakistan, has announced that she is pregnant again and will soon become a mother for the sixth time. She shared this update through her YouTube channel. Many viewers reacted with surprise, while others revisited her widely discussed love story that began on PUBG.

In the video, Seema speaks openly about her health, her daily routine, and her life in India. She expresses both happiness and concern as she prepares to welcome another child.

Seema Haider, a Pakistani national living in India, has once again drawn attention. In her new video, she announces her pregnancy and confirms that she will soon welcome her sixth child.

She expresses happiness about the new addition to her family. Earlier, on March 18, 2025, she gave birth to a baby girl named Bharti, who is also known as Meera. Seema’s announcement has renewed curiosity about her journey and her relationship with Sachin Meena.

Seema Already a Mother of Five Children

One must know that Seema gave birth to a daughter (5th child) in India (with Sachin) in the month of March. In the span Seema has four children from her first marriage to Ghulam Haider in Pakistan. This will be her second child with Sachin Meena. Together, Sachin and Seema now care for a total of five children. Seema entered India illegally with her four children in May 2023 through Nepal.

She met Sachin while playing PUBG, and their friendship later turned into a relationship. They married in Nepal before moving to Rabupura, Noida. The couple has been living together for the past two years.

Video Shows Couple Discussing Health Concerns

In her new eleven-minute video, Seema talks to Sachin about her health. Sachin asks her why she has not visited the doctor and reminds her to drink enough water and rest.

He explains that she wakes him up at night because she finds it difficult to move. Sachin adds that she should not lift heavy objects because she is in her seventh month. Their conversation shows how the couple is trying to manage the pregnancy at home while caring for their children.

Baby Bump Goes Viral, Users React Online

The video also shows Seema displaying her baby bump. She says she is craving ghee, but the house had none. Sachin then calls a relative and arranges two kilograms of ghee. He mentions that the doctor advised Seema to eat ghee due to her low calcium levels. Social media users reacted strongly to the video.

Some asked how she would manage so many children, while others made jokes. One user wrote that Seema is “increasing the country’s population,” while another asked if the couple is “planning a cricket team.”

