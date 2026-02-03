Revenge On Your Ex This Valentine’s Day? A Zoo’s Cockroach Offer Shows You How to Do It — Everything You Need to Know

A zoo in Lodz, Poland has created a campaign that is strange and funny, but has brought attention to the rest of the world, as people can have a symbolic revenge against their former partners by naming a Madagascar hissing cockroach after them, just before the time when people become more focused on love, which is the month of February.

Revenge On Your Ex This Valentine’s Day? Read How To Do It

The zoo under this program is also providing various levels of participation such as a simple adoption at a small amount of donation and a VIP package where the donors view their named insect being fed to a meerkat with professional guidance, thus transforming heartbreak into a light-hearted affair. Combining petty and satisfying symbolism with animal enrichment, the concept has spread very fast across social media platforms and created both laughs and controversy.

How Much Will It Cost?

The campaign participants will have an opportunity to decide on how to participate: approximately 50 zloty (approximately USD 12) will get them an electronic certificate that a cockroach nowadays bears the name of their ex-, whereas the advanced level of the campaign, namely the ultimate revenge, costs about 300 zloty (approximately USD 72) and includes a guided feeding of the cockroaches with the meerkats of the zoo, which will provide participants with the experience and a social post. The tone of mischief has been capitalized on by the officials of the zoo and has been seen to talk about this as a means of symbolically closing a chapter and moving on all in the name of conservation of the zoo.

Valentines Day 2026

The promotion belongs to a larger movement in zoos across the world where the unusual fundraising events on Valentine’s Day are a common practice to draw people and offer funds to support animal care and improvements in the facilities. Such promotions were also promoted in different zoos in the United States, as well as cockroaches and other creatures, where guests were allowed to name cockroaches (as well as other creatures) after former lovers as a part of similar tongue in cheek Valentine promotions. Although some find it funny as a way of alleviating romantic disappointment, others like it because the donations are good and hence it is a combination of fun and charity.

