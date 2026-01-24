Snowfall Turns Sacred As Seven Couples Wed At Triyuginarayan Temple, The Legendary Wedding Site Of Lord Shiva And Parvati | WATCH

Triyuginarayan Temple: The historic Triyuginarayan Temple, revered as the sacred wedding site of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, witnessed a rare and spiritually charged moment as seven couples tied the knot together on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami. The weddings took place amid steady snowfall, adding a divine charm to the ceremonies.

Braving the cold, the couples performed the traditional wedding rituals and completed the sacred seven pheras in the snow-covered temple complex.

Couples From Across India Exchange Vows

Of the seven marriages solemnised at the temple, two couples were from West Bengal, two from Maharashtra, while three couples hailed from different districts of Uttarakhand. All the newlyweds described their decision to marry at Triyuginarayan as a moment of great fortune, citing the site’s deep mythological and spiritual significance.

This video is from Triyuginarayan Temple in Uttarakhand, a sacred place linked with the tradition of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati’s wedding. On this auspicious day, another couple has tied the knot here and taken their wedding rounds in the temple’s serene atmosphere.… https://t.co/p0DqlPherz pic.twitter.com/6cUNJ4P7M8 — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) January 23, 2026

Triyuginarayan is believed to be the place where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married, making it a sought-after destination for couples seeking a sacred and traditional wedding.

Festive Spirit Despite Intense Cold

Despite harsh weather conditions and continuous snowfall, the temple premises remained lively throughout the day. Newlyweds, family members and visiting tourists displayed remarkable enthusiasm, completing all rituals without letting the biting cold dampen the celebrations.

The snowfall added to the visual splendour of the ceremonies, turning the temple courtyard into a picturesque setting that blended devotion, tradition and nature.

Temple Committee Confirms Planned Ceremonies

Secretary of the Triyuginarayan Temple Committee, Sarveshwar Bhatt, said that all seven weddings had been scheduled in advance to coincide with Vasant Panchami. He noted that despite the severe cold, each couple chose to perform the rituals outdoors amid snowfall, staying true to tradition.

The weddings held at the snow-laden Triyuginarayan Temple not only reflected deep religious faith but also offered a striking example of celebrating marriage in harmony with nature, making the occasion both spiritually and visually unforgettable.

