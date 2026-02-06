LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Stupidity Or Accident? Lithium Phone Battery Explodes Inside Boy's Mouth Within Seconds After He Chews It; Scary CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

Stupidity Or Accident? Lithium Phone Battery Explodes Inside Boy's Mouth Within Seconds After He Chews It; Scary CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

A shocking incident inside a mobile phone shop has raised fresh concerns over lithium battery safety after a young boy suffered serious burn injuries when a phone battery exploded. The incident, which was captured on the shop’s CCTV camera, has since gone viral, triggering widespread alarm and debate online. According to footage from the store, the boy was standing near the service counter when he picked up a loose lithium-based phone battery.

Stupidity Or Absence? Lithium Phone Battery Explodes Inside Boy’s Mouth Within Seconds After He Chews It; Scary CCTV Footage Surfaces (Picture Credits: X)
Stupidity Or Absence? Lithium Phone Battery Explodes Inside Boy’s Mouth Within Seconds After He Chews It; Scary CCTV Footage Surfaces (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: February 6, 2026 16:15:55 IST

Stupidity Or Accident? Lithium Phone Battery Explodes Inside Boy's Mouth Within Seconds After He Chews It; Scary CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

A shocking incident inside a mobile phone shop has raised fresh concerns over lithium battery safety after a young boy suffered serious burn injuries when a phone battery exploded. The incident, which was captured on the shop’s CCTV camera, has since gone viral, triggering widespread alarm and debate online.

Battery Explosion Caught On CCTV

According to footage from the store, the boy was standing near the service counter when he picked up a loose lithium-based phone battery. In an alarming moment, he reportedly placed the battery inside his mouth and bit down on it. Within seconds, the damaged battery exploded, releasing flames and sparks inside the shop.

Panic followed as shop staff and customers rushed to the boy’s aid. He sustained visible burn injuries and was immediately taken for medical treatment. His current condition has not been officially disclosed.

Why Lithium Batteries Are Highly Dangerous

Experts say lithium-ion batteries, commonly used in smartphones and electronic devices, store a high amount of energy in a compact space. When punctured, crushed, or bitten, the battery’s internal structure can collapse, triggering a chemical reaction known as thermal runaway.

This reaction causes rapid overheating, fire, and in some cases, explosions. Specialists warn that even brief mishandling of exposed batteries can lead to severe injuries, particularly in enclosed spaces such as shops or homes.

Safety Concerns Trigger Online Debate

The incident has reignited conversations around battery handling and public safety awareness. While many social media users expressed shock, others criticized the lack of caution displayed in the video. Several netizens highlighted the need for basic awareness around electronic components, especially among children and young adults.

Experts stress that loose or damaged batteries should never be left unattended in public places and must always be stored securely.

How To Prevent Battery-Related Accidents

Safety professionals recommend a few basic precautions to avoid such incidents:

-Never bite, puncture or tamper with phone batteries

-Keep loose batteries away from children

-Store batteries in cool, dry environments

-Avoid using swollen, leaking or damaged batteries

-Dispose of old batteries through authorized recycling centres

A Stark Warning

The disturbing CCTV footage serves as a powerful reminder of how dangerous lithium batteries can be when handled carelessly. Authorities and safety experts continue to urge the public to treat electronic components responsibly, warning that a moment of negligence can result in life-threatening consequences.

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 4:09 PM IST
