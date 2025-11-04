LIVE TV
Viral Video: Drunk Canadian Man Assaults Indian National Inside McDonalds Café in Toronto

Viral Video: Drunk Canadian Man Assaults Indian National Inside McDonalds Café in Toronto

A drunk Canadian assaulted an Indian man at a Toronto McDonald's, sparking outrage and concerns over rising xenophobia in Canada.

Drunk Canadian Attacks Indian Man In Toronto
Drunk Canadian Attacks Indian Man In Toronto

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 4, 2025 16:27:44 IST

Viral Video: Drunk Canadian Man Assaults Indian National Inside McDonalds Café in Toronto

An incident that took place in a McDonald’s café in Toronto, which was caught on camera and subsequently went viral, has defeated the purpose of the café’s “Golden Arches,” and the whole thing has resulted in a drunk Canadian man assaulting an Indian national. The fight broke out at the ‘Mobile Order Pick-Up’ counter, and the aggressor, who was intoxicated and wearing a Toronto Blue Jays jacket, picked up the argument with the Indian man. The altercation moved very quickly when the Canadian man threw his phone in anger, and the Indian national picked it up.

“You’re so superior! What did you say?” With that, he started to bite the Indian man’s neck by the collar, accusing him. During the fight, the Indian national, who was verbally and physically attacked, did not lose his cool and did not retaliate. While the staff members and people nearby interceded, asking both men to take their quarrel outside, the fight continued until the aggressor was removed from the scene.

The video has caused a lot of discussions and raised some concerns about public safety as well as the increasing xenophobia faced by Indian immigrants in Canada. A lot of people on social media have expressed their disgust over the incident and demanded that more be done to protect minorities from hate-motivated crimes. The issue has brought to light the fears of immigrant safety becoming more prevalent and the necessity for public places with high traffic to offer an assurance of safety.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 4:27 PM IST
Viral Video: Drunk Canadian Man Assaults Indian National Inside McDonalds Café in Toronto

