LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how to watch ind vs asu match online election commission dhoni kantara cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods how to watch ind vs asu match online election commission dhoni kantara cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods how to watch ind vs asu match online election commission dhoni kantara cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods how to watch ind vs asu match online election commission dhoni kantara cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how to watch ind vs asu match online election commission dhoni kantara cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods how to watch ind vs asu match online election commission dhoni kantara cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods how to watch ind vs asu match online election commission dhoni kantara cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods how to watch ind vs asu match online election commission dhoni kantara cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Viral Video: Nikhil Kamath Asks Elon Musk Why He Loves Letter ‘X’, Tesla CEO Says ‘Sometimes I Wonder…’

Viral Video: Nikhil Kamath Asks Elon Musk Why He Loves Letter ‘X’, Tesla CEO Says ‘Sometimes I Wonder…’

Kamath shared the monochrome promo across his social media accounts on Saturday, confirming that Musk is indeed the next guest on his interview series.

Nikhil Kamath and Elon Musk. (Screengrab: X/@nikhilkamathcio)
Nikhil Kamath and Elon Musk. (Screengrab: X/@nikhilkamathcio)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: November 30, 2025 15:55:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video: Nikhil Kamath Asks Elon Musk Why He Loves Letter ‘X’, Tesla CEO Says ‘Sometimes I Wonder…’

After days of speculation sparked by a mysterious black-and-white teaser, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has officially released the trailer of his conversation with Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk for his podcast People by WTF. As expected, the internet is buzzing with excitement.

Kamath shared the monochrome promo across his social media accounts on Saturday, confirming that Musk is indeed the next guest on his fast-growing interview series. The trailer, posted on Kamath’s official X handle, gives viewers a quick look into a witty, relaxed and engaging exchange between the two entrepreneurs.

The trailer opens with a humorous moment. Kamath tells Musk, “The first thing I must say is, you’re a lot bigger and bulkier, muscular than I would have thought you are.” Musk laughs and replies, “Oh, stop you before you make me blush.” The light-hearted start sets the tone for the rest of their conversation.

Throughout the clip, viewers see short but intriguing snippets of their discussion, which jumps from philosophical questions to pop culture references and even Musk’s well-known love for the letter X. At one point, Kamath asks, “If you were a character from The Matrix, who would you be?” Musk responds, “Hopefully not Agent Smith,” adding a touch of his familiar humour.

One of the most striking moments in the trailer comes when Kamath directly asks Musk about his long-time obsession with the letter X, seen across many of his companies and product names. Musk smiles and says, “It’s a good question, honestly. Sometimes I wonder what’s wrong with me,” acknowledging the trend in a playful manner.

Sharing the trailer, Kamath wrote, “Here’s to delaying gratification. The future belongs to the patient,” and tagged Musk in the post. The same line appears as the official tagline of the trailer.

ALSO READ: Nikhil Kamath To Interview Elon Musk? Check Zerodha Founder’s Net Worth, His Journey From A Call Center Employee To A Billionaire

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 3:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: elon muskNikhil Kamath

RELATED News

IND VS SA ODI: Ravi Shastri Wows Internet With ‘Dhoni-Land’ Remark, Former India Head Coach Once Blasted The Captain Cool For THIS Reason

Amid Dhurandhar Row, Why Is Ranveer Singh Facing Heat For Mimicking Kantara Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty? Everything Explained

Delhi Shocker: CISF Head Constable Arrested After Shooting 17-Year-Old At A Wedding, Pistol Seized

Mira Road Shocker: Woman Alleges Rape Attempt, Man Hits Back With Drugs Claim As Dramatic Video Surfaces Online

Black And White Skin Tone Debate Erupts Over Viral Wedding Of Madhya Pradesh Couple; Groom Reacts: ‘I’ve Dealt With Racism My Entire Life’ | Watch

LATEST NEWS

71-Year-Old Hyderabad Man Falls For Shocking ‘Digital Arrest’ Trap, Loses Nearly Rs 2 Crore In A Terrifying Scam Twist

Who Are India’s Biggest Instagram Influencers in 2025? Top 10 Most-Followed List

Viral Video: Nikhil Kamath Asks Elon Musk Why He Loves Letter ‘X’, Tesla CEO Says ‘Sometimes I Wonder…’

Who Was The Haryana Man Studying In The UK Who Was Stabbed To Death? Here’s What Exactly Happened As Family’s Chilling Claim Sparks Shocking Twist

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Era Far From Over, But Are They Still On Trial? What Awaits The Two Giants Of Indian Cricket

F1 Qatar GP: When And Where To Watch Formula One Qatar Grand Prix 2025 In India

From Selling Bhujia For 2 Paisa per Kg To A Rs 90,000-Crore Empire: Meet The Man Behind Haldiram’s Success – Ganga Bishan Agarwal

IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

S Jaishankar Issues Big Statement Amid Trade Tensions, Says ‘US Set Radical New Terms Of…’

Why Has The Election Commission Extended The SIR Voter List Deadline? Check Revised Schedule, As Last Day To Fill Form Is…

Viral Video: Nikhil Kamath Asks Elon Musk Why He Loves Letter ‘X’, Tesla CEO Says ‘Sometimes I Wonder…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video: Nikhil Kamath Asks Elon Musk Why He Loves Letter ‘X’, Tesla CEO Says ‘Sometimes I Wonder…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video: Nikhil Kamath Asks Elon Musk Why He Loves Letter ‘X’, Tesla CEO Says ‘Sometimes I Wonder…’
Viral Video: Nikhil Kamath Asks Elon Musk Why He Loves Letter ‘X’, Tesla CEO Says ‘Sometimes I Wonder…’
Viral Video: Nikhil Kamath Asks Elon Musk Why He Loves Letter ‘X’, Tesla CEO Says ‘Sometimes I Wonder…’
Viral Video: Nikhil Kamath Asks Elon Musk Why He Loves Letter ‘X’, Tesla CEO Says ‘Sometimes I Wonder…’

QUICK LINKS