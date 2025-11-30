Viral Video: Nikhil Kamath Asks Elon Musk Why He Loves Letter ‘X’, Tesla CEO Says ‘Sometimes I Wonder…’

After days of speculation sparked by a mysterious black-and-white teaser, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has officially released the trailer of his conversation with Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk for his podcast People by WTF. As expected, the internet is buzzing with excitement.

Kamath shared the monochrome promo across his social media accounts on Saturday, confirming that Musk is indeed the next guest on his fast-growing interview series. The trailer, posted on Kamath’s official X handle, gives viewers a quick look into a witty, relaxed and engaging exchange between the two entrepreneurs.

The trailer opens with a humorous moment. Kamath tells Musk, “The first thing I must say is, you’re a lot bigger and bulkier, muscular than I would have thought you are.” Musk laughs and replies, “Oh, stop you before you make me blush.” The light-hearted start sets the tone for the rest of their conversation.

Throughout the clip, viewers see short but intriguing snippets of their discussion, which jumps from philosophical questions to pop culture references and even Musk’s well-known love for the letter X. At one point, Kamath asks, “If you were a character from The Matrix, who would you be?” Musk responds, “Hopefully not Agent Smith,” adding a touch of his familiar humour.

One of the most striking moments in the trailer comes when Kamath directly asks Musk about his long-time obsession with the letter X, seen across many of his companies and product names. Musk smiles and says, “It’s a good question, honestly. Sometimes I wonder what’s wrong with me,” acknowledging the trend in a playful manner.

Sharing the trailer, Kamath wrote, “Here’s to delaying gratification. The future belongs to the patient,” and tagged Musk in the post. The same line appears as the official tagline of the trailer.

