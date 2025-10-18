LIVE TV
Viral Video Shows Women Singing 'Fein' During Kirtan Ahead Of Travis Scott's India Tour, Watch

Viral Video Shows Women Singing ‘Fein’ During Kirtan Ahead Of Travis Scott’s India Tour, Watch

Social media is buzzing with excitement, and ticket sales have been a hot topic for weeks. But, a video of a group of women singing Travis Scott’s hit 'Fein' with traditional desi kirtan has gone viral.

Women Sing Travis Scott's 'Fein' During Kirtan
Women Sing Travis Scott's 'Fein' During Kirtan

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 18, 2025 15:49:33 IST

Travis Scott is all set to make his India debut, with fans eagerly waiting for his first concert in Delhi on Saturday, October 18. The global rapper, known for hits like “Sicko Mode” and “Fein,” will perform at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as part of his Circus Maximus World Tour. 

The excitement among India’s youth is unmatchable, with fans already counting down to the much-awaited performance. Social media is buzzing with anticipation, and ticket sales have been a hot topic for weeks. But, a video of a group of women singing Travis Scott’s hit “Fein” with traditional desi kirtan has gone viral.

In the clip, the women sit in a typical kirtan formation, complete with drummer and hand cymbals (taal). One woman starts singing the song while the others join in chorus, creating a unique mix of modern hip-hop and devotional music. The rhythm may be uneven and some beats slightly off, but the joy and creativity of the group shine through.

Social media users have found the video hilarious. Comments range from fans jokingly asking for tickets to this special performance to playful remarks like, “Travis Scott leaving the chat” and “Bhai, iske bhi passes hai kya?” 

Travis Scott’s India concerts are expected to draw massive crowds, with fans from across the country travelling to witness his electrifying stage performance. The viral kirtan video has only added to the excitement, showing how the rapper’s music can inspire even the most unexpected fans.

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 3:49 PM IST
