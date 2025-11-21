Viral Video Sparks Shock As Shamli Hospital Doctor Seen Dancing With ‘Fiancée’ In Duty Room

A clip that supposedly shows a physician from the Government Hospital in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, having fun with a woman called his ‘fiancée’ in his duty room has become a hot topic on social media. In the film, there is also a women seen dancing with the doctor named Afqar Siddique. The video that has been shared a lot in the past day shows the two of them dancing with a lot of joy and apparently not minding the serious atmosphere.

The event is said to have taken place at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Shamli. The video has raised loud objections not only from the local people but also from the netizens. They are casting doubts over the doctor’s professional behavior and work ethics, particularly in a facility that serves the public. The authorities have reportedly noticed the video and are initiating an investigation into the issue, wherein they would first find out if the doctor was actually on duty and secondly if any rules were broken.

Official Inquiry on Doctor’s Conduct

The viral video has subjected the hospital administration and the doctor to immediate scrutiny. According to the first reports, the footage was taken at night. The main issue is the usage of a government-allocated duty room a place where professionals are expected to do their patient care and administrative work for personal activities.

Hospital officials have been coaxed to offer a precise statement concerning the regulations that govern the use of these premises and the level of professionalism that is expected from the medical staff.

A formal inquiry is going to take place to find out the exact events including the doctor’s status on the roster and the identity of the woman. Consequences could vary from a mere admonition to more serious punishment based on the investigation’s outcome regarding code of conduct violation.

Viral Footage Raises Ethics Concerns

The video has gone viral and thus, it has been a hot topic of a debate around medical ethics and the public health sector professionals’ duties. Those against the case say that even if the doctor was not attending to patients, the act was still unprofessional and showed no respect for the workplace, especially for the one serving the community.

Doctor Waqar Siddiqui dancing with a woman in a hospital in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh! Where are these doctors coming from? pic.twitter.com/92oTtMW5lE — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 21, 2025







The incident has also pointed to the growing trend of utilizing social media as a tool for recording and making public the happenings happening in government offices and also as a one-way channel for public reacting and putting pressure for accountability.

While some went to the defense of the doctor by bringing up the argument of privacy, the dominant view still is that the hospital’s environment should be kept as sacred and serious as it is now. The inquiry’s official report will create a path for similar incidents in public health that will take place in the future.

