LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers India Bangladesh tensions Horrific Miami car crash Greta Thunberg vecna asim munir Epstein FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ Pastor Bajinder Singh Missing From Spotlight Ahead Of Christmas; Where Is He Now

Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ Pastor Bajinder Singh Missing From Spotlight Ahead Of Christmas; Where Is He Now

Bajinder Singh: Evangelical Christian preacher Bajinder Singh, popularly known online as the “Yeshu Yeshu” pastor, has disappeared from public view in the weeks leading up to Christmas, raising questions about his whereabouts and activities. Once a regular presence at large prayer gatherings and on social media, Singh’s absence has drawn attention from both supporters and critics.

Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ Pastor Bajinder Singh Missing From Spotlight Ahead Of Christmas; Where Is He Now (Picture Credits: Wikipedia)
Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ Pastor Bajinder Singh Missing From Spotlight Ahead Of Christmas; Where Is He Now (Picture Credits: Wikipedia)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 23, 2025 18:25:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ Pastor Bajinder Singh Missing From Spotlight Ahead Of Christmas; Where Is He Now

Bajinder Singh: Evangelical Christian preacher Bajinder Singh, popularly known online as the “Yeshu Yeshu” pastor, has largely disappeared from public view in the weeks leading up to Christmas, raising questions about his whereabouts and activities. Once a regular presence at large prayer gatherings and on social media, Singh’s absence has drawn attention from both supporters and critics.

You Might Be Interested In

Where Is He Now?

Life Term In 2018 Zirakpur Rape Case: The renewed focus on Singh comes after a Mohali court in April sentenced him to life imprisonment in connection with the 2018 Zirakpur rape case. The court convicted the self-styled pastor under Sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Five co-accused including pastors Jatinder and Akbar, along with Sattar Ali and Sandeep Pehalwan, were acquitted in the case.

You Might Be Interested In

Reacting to the verdict, the survivor said the judgment brought justice to multiple victims and urged authorities to ensure her safety, citing fears of possible retaliation.

Allegations And Earlier Bail

The case dates back to 2018, when a woman from Zirakpur accused Singh of sexually assaulting her under the pretext of helping her travel abroad. She alleged that he filmed an obscene video and threatened to make it public to coerce her into submission. Singh was out on bail during the trial and had earlier claimed he was being falsely implicated.

Supporters of Singh had staged protests in the past, alleging the accusations were fabricated and demanding his acquittal.

Separate Assault Case Filed In February

Apart from the rape conviction, Singh also faces another criminal case. In February, Punjab Police registered an FIR following a complaint by Ranjeet Kaur, who accused him of assault after a prayer session. She alleged that she and others were mistreated and physically attacked.

ALSO READ: Has Ranveer Singh Walked Out Of Don 3 Post Dhurandhar’s Massive Success? Actor Has Now Given Dates To This Movie Instead Of Farhan Akhtar’s Directorial

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 6:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Has Ranveer Singh Walked Out Of Don 3 Post Dhurandhar’s Massive Success? Actor Has Now Given Dates To This Movie Instead Of Farhan Akhtar’s Directorial

Who Is the Pakistani Viral Couple Behind ‘Nadia, Meri Baggo’? Why Their ‘Jee’ Reels Are Taking Over the Internet

From 19-Minute MMS To Payal Gaming Video Row: Viral Videos Of 2025 That Exposed The Dark Reality Of Digital Sharing

Why Is FBI Director Kash Patel Facing Heat Over A New Fleet Of BMWs Months After Flying In $115 Million Jet To Meet His Girlfriend? Everything Explained

‘I Need A Bulletproof Car’: Rashid Khan Leaves Kevin Pietersen Shocked, Reveals Why He Can Never Walk Freely In Afghanistan

LATEST NEWS

Congress’ Controversial AI Video On PM Modi Gets Restricted By Meta In India After Delhi Police Directs Tech Giant To Take Action

Meet Maria Sol Messi: Lionel Messi’s Sister And Fashion Designer Is Hospitalised After Serious Accident

Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ Pastor Bajinder Singh Missing From Spotlight Ahead Of Christmas; Where Is He Now

Lionel Messi’s Sister Maria Sol, Seriously Injured In Horrific Miami Car Crash Ahead Of Wedding

Did Aahana Kumra Make Relationship With Danish Pandor Insta-Official on His Birthday?

Greta Thunberg Arrested In London During Pro-Palestine Protest For Displaying Placard Linked To Banned Group | What We Know

Huawei Nova 15 Series Debuts With Powerful Kirin Chip, 6,500mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price Here

Meet Pratham Mittal: Masters’ Union Founder Who Joins Shark Tank India As New Judge

Income Tax Refunds Delayed for Many Taxpayers: Read to Know More

KARTET Result 2025 Released; Here’s How To Download Karnataka TET PDF

Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ Pastor Bajinder Singh Missing From Spotlight Ahead Of Christmas; Where Is He Now

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ Pastor Bajinder Singh Missing From Spotlight Ahead Of Christmas; Where Is He Now

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ Pastor Bajinder Singh Missing From Spotlight Ahead Of Christmas; Where Is He Now
Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ Pastor Bajinder Singh Missing From Spotlight Ahead Of Christmas; Where Is He Now
Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ Pastor Bajinder Singh Missing From Spotlight Ahead Of Christmas; Where Is He Now
Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ Pastor Bajinder Singh Missing From Spotlight Ahead Of Christmas; Where Is He Now

QUICK LINKS