Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ Pastor Bajinder Singh Missing From Spotlight Ahead Of Christmas; Where Is He Now

Bajinder Singh: Evangelical Christian preacher Bajinder Singh, popularly known online as the “Yeshu Yeshu” pastor, has largely disappeared from public view in the weeks leading up to Christmas, raising questions about his whereabouts and activities. Once a regular presence at large prayer gatherings and on social media, Singh’s absence has drawn attention from both supporters and critics.

Where Is He Now?

Life Term In 2018 Zirakpur Rape Case: The renewed focus on Singh comes after a Mohali court in April sentenced him to life imprisonment in connection with the 2018 Zirakpur rape case. The court convicted the self-styled pastor under Sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Five co-accused including pastors Jatinder and Akbar, along with Sattar Ali and Sandeep Pehalwan, were acquitted in the case.

Reacting to the verdict, the survivor said the judgment brought justice to multiple victims and urged authorities to ensure her safety, citing fears of possible retaliation.

Allegations And Earlier Bail

The case dates back to 2018, when a woman from Zirakpur accused Singh of sexually assaulting her under the pretext of helping her travel abroad. She alleged that he filmed an obscene video and threatened to make it public to coerce her into submission. Singh was out on bail during the trial and had earlier claimed he was being falsely implicated.

Supporters of Singh had staged protests in the past, alleging the accusations were fabricated and demanding his acquittal.

Separate Assault Case Filed In February

Apart from the rape conviction, Singh also faces another criminal case. In February, Punjab Police registered an FIR following a complaint by Ranjeet Kaur, who accused him of assault after a prayer session. She alleged that she and others were mistreated and physically attacked.

