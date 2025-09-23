LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > WATCH: Donald Trump’s Teleprompter Fails During UNGA Speech, POTUS Warns, “Whoever Is Operating This Is In Big Trouble”

WATCH: Donald Trump’s Teleprompter Fails During UNGA Speech, POTUS Warns, “Whoever Is Operating This Is In Big Trouble”

US President Donald Trump’s speech at the UN General Assembly began with glitches as a broken escalator and faulty teleprompter disrupted the moment. Trump joked that whoever handled the teleprompter was “in great trouble,” turning the mishap into a lighthearted viral moment.

Donald Trump addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly ( Photo: X)
Donald Trump addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly ( Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 23, 2025 20:48:29 IST

The failure of a teleprompter and escalator triggered the speech of US President Donald Trump to the UN to begin on a shaky note as he jokingly said that whoever was in charge of the equipment was in big trouble.

It was the first time Trump appeared in the UN since the beginning of his second term in January, and he received accolades. Trump alleged that the only items he got at the UN were a broken escalator and a faulty teleprompter a few minutes into his speech.

Trump at the UN General Assembly speech stated, “I am pleased to be up here with you, and you talk more out of the heart. I just tell you that whoever is using this teleprompter is in great trouble.”

The POTUS, who was complaining about the escalator that had abruptly stalled on his and Melania Trump’s entry, said, “Not the best I’ve got at the United Nations was an escalator that, on the way up, broke down in the middle of the way.”

He quipped, “If the First Lady wasn’t in great shape, she would have fallen. But we’re in great shape, we’re both in good shape, and then the teleprompter didn’t work, these are the two things I got from the United Nations.” 

Tags: donald trumpDonald Trump UNGAlatest world newsTrump UN Speech

