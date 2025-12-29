Wedding Crisis Averted! Groom Forgets Sindoor On His Big Day, Blinkit Delivers It in Minutes Just Before Pheras | Watch Viral Moment

What could have turned into an awkward pause during a wedding ceremony instead became a heartwarming, viral moment. A groom realised he had forgotten sindoor just moments before the pheras. Sparking brief panic among family members as the rituals were about to begin.

In a modern-day twist, a quick order on Blinkit saved the day, with the item arriving in minutes, just in time for the ceremony to continue smoothly. The incident has taken social media by storm, drawing smiles for perfectly blending tradition with instant delivery convenience.

Blinkit Delivers Sindoor Just Before Pheras

The viral video opens with on-screen text that sets the context, stating, “This is not a commercial ad! This is a real wedding problem.” Moments later, the groom is seen speaking directly to the camera, narrating the situation with a blend of surprise and humour.

He explains that one essential item without which the pheras cannot be completed had been completely forgotten- the sindoor.

As laughter erupts in the background, a family member quickly pulls out a phone and places an order for sindoor on Blinkit. The groom then updates everyone, saying the order has been placed and is expected to arrive in 16 minutes.







The video finally shows a relative rushing to receive the delivery, ensuring the much-needed item reaches the venue just in time for the rituals to proceed.

The video concludes on a heartwarming note, with the groom finally applying sindoor on his bride as family and friends cheer and laugh in relief. It truly becomes a case of all’s well that ends well, turning a moment of panic into a joyful memory.

Viral Wedding Video

Vogueshaire Weddings shared the viral video on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Right in the middle of all the madness, Pooja and Hrishi realised one tiny but very important thing was missing. Cue awkward smiles, nervous laughs, and then Blinkit to the rescue! Because when rituals can’t wait and the wedding clock is ticking, quick deliveries save the day. Proof that modern love stories don’t just come with romance — they come with same-day delivery too!”