LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
America vs Iran tensions bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar America vs Iran tensions bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar America vs Iran tensions bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar America vs Iran tensions bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
America vs Iran tensions bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar America vs Iran tensions bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar America vs Iran tensions bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar America vs Iran tensions bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Wedding Crisis Averted! Groom Forgets Sindoor On His Big Day, Blinkit Delivers It in Minutes Just Before Pheras | Watch Viral Moment

Wedding Crisis Averted! Groom Forgets Sindoor On His Big Day, Blinkit Delivers It in Minutes Just Before Pheras | Watch Viral Moment

In a modern-day twist, a quick order on Blinkit saved the day, with the item arriving in minutes, just in time for the ceremony to continue smoothly. The incident has taken social media by storm, drawing smiles for perfectly blending tradition with instant delivery convenience.

Blinkit Delivers Sindoor in Minutes Just Before Pheras.
Blinkit Delivers Sindoor in Minutes Just Before Pheras.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2025 15:46:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Wedding Crisis Averted! Groom Forgets Sindoor On His Big Day, Blinkit Delivers It in Minutes Just Before Pheras | Watch Viral Moment

What could have turned into an awkward pause during a wedding ceremony instead became a heartwarming, viral moment. A groom realised he had forgotten sindoor just moments before the pheras. Sparking brief panic among family members as the rituals were about to begin. 

You Might Be Interested In

In a modern-day twist, a quick order on Blinkit saved the day, with the item arriving in minutes, just in time for the ceremony to continue smoothly. The incident has taken social media by storm, drawing smiles for perfectly blending tradition with instant delivery convenience. 

Blinkit Delivers Sindoor Just Before Pheras 

The viral video opens with on-screen text that sets the context, stating, “This is not a commercial ad! This is a real wedding problem.” Moments later, the groom is seen speaking directly to the camera, narrating the situation with a blend of surprise and humour. 

You Might Be Interested In

He explains that one essential item without which the pheras cannot be completed had been completely forgotten- the sindoor. 

As laughter erupts in the background, a family member quickly pulls out a phone and places an order for sindoor on Blinkit. The groom then updates everyone, saying the order has been placed and is expected to arrive in 16 minutes.



The video finally shows a relative rushing to receive the delivery, ensuring the much-needed item reaches the venue just in time for the rituals to proceed. 

The video concludes on a heartwarming note, with the groom finally applying sindoor on his bride as family and friends cheer and laugh in relief. It truly becomes a case of all’s well that ends well, turning a moment of panic into a joyful memory. 

Viral Wedding Video 

Vogueshaire Weddings shared the viral video on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Right in the middle of all the madness, Pooja and Hrishi realised one tiny but very important thing was missing. Cue awkward smiles, nervous laughs, and then Blinkit to the rescue! Because when rituals can’t wait and the wedding clock is ticking, quick deliveries save the day. Proof that modern love stories don’t just come with romance — they come with same-day delivery too!”

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 3:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Blinkitblinkit viral Weddingviral sindoor momentviral sindoor weddingviral videoviral Wedding

RELATED News

Final Destination In Real Life? Gigantic Truck Carrying Hay Overturns On A Busy Road In UP’s Rampur, Crushes A Bolero Killing One On The Spot

Why Is Virat Kohli Playing In The Vijay Hazare Trophy With His Helmet Taped? Here’s The Real Reason Star Batter Is Covering The Team India Logo

Mumbai Autorickshaw Driver Stops Rapido Rider, Threatens Him: ‘Lagau Kya Tere Ko Ek?’ Shocking Video Goes Viral

Cigarettes Spotted In MS Dhoni’s Car At Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash: Does ‘Captain Cool’ Smoke? Wife Sakshi’s Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH

Funeral Feast Turns Frightening: ‘Raita’ Made From Milk Of Dog-Bitten Buffalo Sparks Alert In UP Village; Nearly 200 Residents Get Rabies Shots

LATEST NEWS

Jaideep Ahlawat Replaces Akshaye Khanna In Drishyam 3; Internet Explodes With Hilarious Memes Over Casting Switch Debate

AURO University Proudly Hosts Its 13th Convocation Ceremony by Reinforcing a Vision for Value-Based Leadership

Wedding Crisis Averted! Groom Forgets Sindoor On His Big Day, Blinkit Delivers It in Minutes Just Before Pheras | Watch Viral Moment

Migrant Worker Assaulted With Machetes In Tamil Nadu By Minors, Attackers Flash Victory Sign As He Lays Bloodied

SIP vs Lumpsum: Which Mutual Fund Strategy Builds Wealth Faster?

National Healthcare Leadership Forum 2025 Highlights the Great Healthcare Shift Towards Bharat’s Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities

Motorola G05 Brings 50MP Camera, 12GB RAM To Budget Segment, Check New Slashed Price And Specs Here

America vs Iran Tensions Escalate: Why President Pezeshkian Said His Country Is At ‘Total War’ With US, Israel and Europe- What’s Brewing? Explained

Infinity Group Showcases Vision at GRAtitude 2025, Guwahati Realtors’ Meet

Collagen Benefits: Why Your Body Needs It

Wedding Crisis Averted! Groom Forgets Sindoor On His Big Day, Blinkit Delivers It in Minutes Just Before Pheras | Watch Viral Moment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Wedding Crisis Averted! Groom Forgets Sindoor On His Big Day, Blinkit Delivers It in Minutes Just Before Pheras | Watch Viral Moment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Wedding Crisis Averted! Groom Forgets Sindoor On His Big Day, Blinkit Delivers It in Minutes Just Before Pheras | Watch Viral Moment
Wedding Crisis Averted! Groom Forgets Sindoor On His Big Day, Blinkit Delivers It in Minutes Just Before Pheras | Watch Viral Moment
Wedding Crisis Averted! Groom Forgets Sindoor On His Big Day, Blinkit Delivers It in Minutes Just Before Pheras | Watch Viral Moment
Wedding Crisis Averted! Groom Forgets Sindoor On His Big Day, Blinkit Delivers It in Minutes Just Before Pheras | Watch Viral Moment

QUICK LINKS