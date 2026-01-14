LIVE TV
What is Skull Breaker Challenge? How This Cruel Social Media Trend Is Putting Children At Risk

What is Skull Breaker Challenge? How This Cruel Social Media Trend Is Putting Children At Risk

The Skull Breaker Challenge, a dangerous TikTok trend, involved teens being pushed mid-jump, causing head-first falls. It led to serious injuries worldwide, highlighting social media’s risks and the need for supervision and digital literacy.

Credits- Canva Modified
Credits- Canva Modified

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 14, 2026 14:33:24 IST

What is Skull Breaker Challenge? How This Cruel Social Media Trend Is Putting Children At Risk

The Skull Breaker Challenge, a highly hazardous trend on TikTok that went wildly viral around 2020, includes the participation of three, with the two secretly kicking the legs of the middle person who is jumping, resulting in the latter falling backwards onto his/her head and neck. Though it got its name from the possibility of concussions, spinal damage, and fractures that mimicked a “skull-cracking” impact, viral videos were the main channels through which it got popularised. Even after being banned from the platform, clips still circulated very quickly, enticing teenagers who were after likes to do these things without any adult supervision.

How It Works

The participants are to stand next to each other and to the main target’s unaware of the whole thing. The two call out “jump,” then, during the victim’s jump, they together sweep the legs, thus making the head-first fall. The videos capture the dramatic fall most of the time. TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are some of the places where these videos are shared. The challenge might have even had its origin in Japan, where it was called “Seiken Tsukiaga.” However, it came back worldwide in the wake of challenges like the Ice Bucket or Mannequin, but the risks got even more lethal due to the poor timing or hard surfaces.

Real Dangers and Injuries

The falls commonly bring along a lot of suffering, traumatic brain injury, numbness, broken bones, and even staying in the ICU. One of the cases is that of the UK teenager who got paralysed for a short time, and another one is that of the children in the US who had to undergo surgery. Medical professionals do not rule out whiplash, cervical fractures, and long-term neurological issues as possible consequences. TikTok was constantly adding warnings under #skullbreaker; content was being removed. In the meantime, authorities in Indonesia, Thailand, and the US warned the public and also charged those responsible with assault.

 

Past Viral Risks

The Skull Breaker is nothing but another example of the dark side of social media, similar to the Blue Whale suicide game or the Kiki dance challenge near traffic. Parents had to deal with panic when schools reported such incidents; platforms were encouraging users to report them. By the year 2026, it had lost its driving force, but I still get reminded of the clout-driven recklessness that endangered youth.

 

Lessons Learned

No fame justifies such stunts; experts advocate supervision and digital literacy. Focus on safe creativity to avoid turning trends tragic.

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 2:33 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: head and spine riskonline safety for teensrisky tiktok challengesseiken tsukiagaskull breaker challengeteen injuriestiktok dangerous trendstraumatic brain injuryviral challenges 2020

What is Skull Breaker Challenge? How This Cruel Social Media Trend Is Putting Children At Risk

What is Skull Breaker Challenge? How This Cruel Social Media Trend Is Putting Children At Risk

What is Skull Breaker Challenge? How This Cruel Social Media Trend Is Putting Children At Risk
What is Skull Breaker Challenge? How This Cruel Social Media Trend Is Putting Children At Risk
What is Skull Breaker Challenge? How This Cruel Social Media Trend Is Putting Children At Risk
What is Skull Breaker Challenge? How This Cruel Social Media Trend Is Putting Children At Risk

