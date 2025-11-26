LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Which City Is Known As The ‘City Of Gold’ And How Early 20th Century Trade Made It A Global Destination

Which City Is Known As The ‘City Of Gold’ And How Early 20th Century Trade Made It A Global Destination

Dubai, known as the City of Gold, earned its title through centuries of gold trade, luxury markets, and global business growth. The Dubai Gold Souk attracts visitors worldwide, showcasing high-purity gold and strengthening the city’s reputation as a leading gold hub.

City of Gold | Pic Credit: Pinterest
City of Gold | Pic Credit: Pinterest

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 26, 2025 15:10:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Which City Is Known As The ‘City Of Gold’ And How Early 20th Century Trade Made It A Global Destination

Dubai, located in the United Arab Emirates, holds the title “City of Gold” because the city built a strong reputation around gold trading, luxury markets, and rapid development. Dubai transformed from a desert region into a global centre for business, travel, and trade. Its skyline, modern buildings, and busy markets show the city’s economic rise.

Dubai’s gold shops, vibrant economy, and large number of international visitors strengthened this title. The city continues to attract millions of buyers looking for high-quality gold jewellery and gold products. These features make Dubai a symbol of wealth and opportunity in the region.

Why Dubai Is Called the City of Gold

Dubai stands among the world’s biggest gold trading hubs, and the Dubai Gold Souk plays a major role in this identity. The Gold Souk in Deira includes hundreds of shops that sell gold jewellery, bars, coins, and ornaments. Visitors from many countries trust Dubai for its pure gold and transparent pricing system.

Traders offer 22K and 24K gold that meets high quality standards. Tourists often visit the market to see traditional designs and modern jewellery styles. This strong demand and trusted trading environment help Dubai maintain its position as a global leader in the gold business every year.

Dubai’s connection with gold started long before the discovery of oil. In the early 20th century, traders from India, Africa, and Persia used Dubai’s ports to exchange gold and other goods.

Its location along the Persian Gulf made it a natural stop for trade routes. This early foundation created a strong commercial network that supported Dubai’s growth. As the city developed, it kept gold at the centre of its business activities. Today, Dubai exports gold to several countries and maintains strict quality control.

This long history shows how gold shaped Dubai’s identity and economic direction over many decades.

Tourism Strengthens Dubai’s Golden Reputation

Tourism plays a major role in supporting Dubai’s golden identity. Millions of visitors travel to Dubai each year to explore its landmarks, shopping centres, and cultural attractions. Popular sites include the Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, and the Dubai Mall, which draw tourists from around the world.

Many visitors also visit the Gold Souk, where they see traditional Arabian jewellery and international gold designs displayed in hundreds of shops.

The combination of modern architecture, advanced infrastructure, and strong gold markets strengthens Dubai’s global image. These features help the city remain one of the most visited destinations in the Middle East.

Johannesburg Also Known as the City of Gold

Johannesburg in South Africa also carries the name “City of Gold” because the city grew around major gold discoveries in the 1880s. The discovery of gold led to a large gold rush that attracted workers, traders, and mining companies. Johannesburg later became the economic centre of South Africa and played an important role in global gold production. Its gold mines produced a significant share of the world’s gold for many years.

This history shaped the city’s identity and contributed to its economic growth. Johannesburg’s title reflects how gold influenced its development and helped build its strong industrial base.

Dubai stands among the top global exporters of gold, supplying countries across Asia, Africa, and Europe. The Dubai Gold Souk contains more than 300 shops that offer bridal jewellery, bangles, chains, and custom designs. Buyers trust Dubai for 22K and 24K gold due to its purity and certified pricing.

The title “City of Gold” also represents Dubai’s progress in business and modern development. Johannesburg earned a similar title because its gold mines once produced nearly half of the world’s gold. Both cities show how gold represents economic strength, opportunity, and growth through trade in Dubai and mining in Johannesburg.

Must Read: ONLY Halal Meat’ Served On Train: NHRC Issues Notice To Railway Board, Demands Action

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 3:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: City of Gold

RELATED News

Where Is Imran Khan? Reports Claim Former Pakistan PM Killed In Adiala Jail By ISI, Death Rumours Spread

Shocking Dashcam Footage: Kenyan Driver Choked Brutally After He Refuses Sexual Advances Of Passenger: ‘You Want To Die?’

ChatGPT Accused Of Acting As A ‘Suicide Coach’ In Multiple Lawsuits: How The AI Allegedly Encouraged Suicide, Self-Harm And Delusions

Who Is President Jair Bolsonaro, And Why Was He Sentenced To 27 Years In Prison

‘Baccha Khilona Nahi h’ ! Woman Shoots Reel Holding Infant On Her Head, Netizens React

LATEST NEWS

WATCH | Orry Gets Mobbed Outside NCB Office as He Appears for Questioning in ₹252 Crore Drugs Case

SuryaKumar Yadav Wants To Face THIS Team In T20 World Cup 2026 Final, Not Pakistan But It Is…

TSMC vs Lo Wei-Jen: Former Senior VP Accused of Sharing Advanced Chip Secrets With Intel

Defender D7X-R Unleashed: New Cooling Tech & Beast Mode Ready For 2026 Dakar Rally Debut

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer Out: Kapil Sharma Brings Back Masti, Madness And A Wild Storm Of Confusion

Not Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta, This Company Cuts 13,000 Jobs As Part Of Company’s Restructuring Exercise, Name Is…

Who Is Urvil Patel? Gujarat Captain Smashes Record–Breaking 31-Ball Century – Check His IPL Journey, Records & Stats

Gautam Gambhir In Firing Line: Team India’s Head Coach Tenure Under Intense Scrutiny

How Many Calories Are in 1 Ghee Methi Paratha? Nutrition, Health Benefits & Smart Eating Tips

Which City Is Known As The ‘City Of Gold’ And How Early 20th Century Trade Made It A Global Destination

Which City Is Known As The ‘City Of Gold’ And How Early 20th Century Trade Made It A Global Destination

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Which City Is Known As The ‘City Of Gold’ And How Early 20th Century Trade Made It A Global Destination

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Which City Is Known As The ‘City Of Gold’ And How Early 20th Century Trade Made It A Global Destination
Which City Is Known As The ‘City Of Gold’ And How Early 20th Century Trade Made It A Global Destination
Which City Is Known As The ‘City Of Gold’ And How Early 20th Century Trade Made It A Global Destination
Which City Is Known As The ‘City Of Gold’ And How Early 20th Century Trade Made It A Global Destination

QUICK LINKS