Who Is Ashish Malpani? ‘I Was Asked to Pick’- Why the Malpani Group Heir Gave Up His Family Wealth for Love

Ashish Malpani, an heir to the Malpani Group, has sparked widespread conversation after revealing that he was forced to make an impossible choice between love and legacy. In an interview with Humans of Bombay founder Karishma Mehta, Malpani shared that he was asked to “pick” between his family’s generational wealth and the woman he loved, a decision that ultimately led him to walk away from his inheritance.

Who Is Ashish Malpani?

Ashish Malpani is a director at the Malpani Group, a diversified business house involved in real estate, FMCG, renewable energy, and amusement parks. He oversees the group’s real estate, leasing, and township development, with the group’s valuation estimated at approximately Rs 3,000 crore.

Why Ashish Malpani Left Wealth for Love?



Ashish Malpani recently revealed that he was once asked to choose between his family’s century-old legacy and the woman he loved due to caste differences.

He chose love, left the family business in 2002 to build a real estate venture from scratch, and eventually re-integrated into the group after proving his worth.

Also Read: Why Sharing The 7-Minute 11-Second MMS Could Get You In Trouble: Everything You Need To Know