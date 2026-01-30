LIVE TV
babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing donald trump
babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing donald trump
Home > Viral News > Who Is Suyash Agrawal? SilverCity Multiplex Owner Accused Of Assaulting Wife, Domestic Violence In Dehradun Caught On CCTV; Netizens Spark Outrage

Dehradun: A video circulating online appears to show a man allegedly assaulting his wife inside a commercial building. Social media users have identified the man as Suyash Agrawal, director and owner of Silvercity Cinemas in Dehradun and a recent CII Uttarakhand chairperson.

Who Is Suyash Agrawal? SilverCity Multiplex Owner Accused Of Assaulting Wife, Domestic Violence In Dehradun Caught On CCTV; Netizens Spark Outrage (Picture Credits: X)
Who Is Suyash Agrawal? SilverCity Multiplex Owner Accused Of Assaulting Wife, Domestic Violence In Dehradun Caught On CCTV; Netizens Spark Outrage (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 30, 2026 12:27:08 IST

Dehradun: A video circulating online appears to show a man allegedly assaulting his wife inside a commercial building. Social media users have identified the man as Suyash Agrawal, director and owner of Silvercity Cinemas in Dehradun and a recent CII Uttarakhand chairperson.

Social Media Reacts, Calls For Action

The video quickly sparked outrage online. Users demanded police intervention and tagged authorities, labeling the incident as a women’s rights violation. Reactions ranged from horror and calls for accountability to some defenses, including a cousin claiming that Suyash Agrawal is ‘cultured’ and questioning the authenticity of the footage.

Police Yet To Verify Claims

As of January 30, there has been no official confirmation from police, and no FIR or arrest has been reported against Suyash Agrawal. Authorities have not verified the video’s authenticity, the identities of those involved, or the context in which the incident allegedly occurred.

The case remains under scrutiny as officials continue to assess the situation while public attention intensifies on social media.

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 12:27 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Assaulting WifeCII Uttarakhand State CouncilDehradun Caught On CCTVDehradun Viral Videodomestic violencehome-hero-pos-9Silvercity CinemasSilverCity Multiplex OwnerSilverCity Multiplex Owner Assault CaseSuyash Agrawal

