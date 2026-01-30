Who Is Suyash Agrawal? SilverCity Multiplex Owner Accused Of Assaulting Wife, Domestic Violence In Dehradun Caught On CCTV; Netizens Spark Outrage

Dehradun: A video circulating online appears to show a man allegedly assaulting his wife inside a commercial building. Social media users have identified the man as Suyash Agrawal, director and owner of Silvercity Cinemas in Dehradun and a recent CII Uttarakhand chairperson.

Social Media Reacts, Calls For Action

The video quickly sparked outrage online. Users demanded police intervention and tagged authorities, labeling the incident as a women’s rights violation. Reactions ranged from horror and calls for accountability to some defenses, including a cousin claiming that Suyash Agrawal is ‘cultured’ and questioning the authenticity of the footage.

This is so disturbing.

Mat karo ise bardasht. Please. Society tumhein hi bolegi “tumne pati ko gussa kyon dilaya”.

Shame on our society for raising such pathetic men. https://t.co/o6tEdQDlPB — Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) January 30, 2026

1. CCTV footage shows a man brutally assaulting a woman. 2. If she files a case, he will be projected as the victim, and she as the aggressor. 3. Such abuse & violence have been part of a long, painful history of how many Indian men treat women.

🤦🤦pic.twitter.com/uUf9hstGdL — Manu🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@mshahi0024) January 30, 2026

Police Yet To Verify Claims

As of January 30, there has been no official confirmation from police, and no FIR or arrest has been reported against Suyash Agrawal. Authorities have not verified the video’s authenticity, the identities of those involved, or the context in which the incident allegedly occurred.

The case remains under scrutiny as officials continue to assess the situation while public attention intensifies on social media.

