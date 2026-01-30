LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Ghuma Ghumake Marungi': Rupali Ganguly's Viral Anupamaa Dialogue Sparks Memes; Netizens Call Her 'Sunny Deol Ultra Pro Max' | WATCH

Actor Rupali Ganguly set social media buzzing after a high-octane confrontation scene in the popular TV show Anupamaa. Her explosive monologue, highlighted by the now-viral phrase “ghuma ghumake marungi”, quickly turned into a meme sensation, with netizens cheekily dubbing her “Sunny Deol Ultra Pro Max”.

'Ghuma Ghumake Marungi': Rupali Ganguly’s Viral Anupamaa Dialogue Sparks Memes; Netizens Call Her ‘Sunny Deol Ultra Pro Max’ | WATCH (Picture Credits: X)
Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 30, 2026 10:27:00 IST

Actor Rupali Ganguly set social media buzzing after a high-octane confrontation scene in the popular TV show Anupamaa. Her explosive monologue, highlighted by the now-viral phrase “ghuma ghumake marungi”, quickly turned into a meme sensation, with netizens cheekily dubbing her “Sunny Deol Ultra Pro Max”.

High-Voltage Showdown In Latest Episode

In the episode, Anupamaa locks horns with Rajani, played by Rinku Dhawan. What begins as a heated argument soon escalates when Rajani challenges Anupamaa’s resolve, triggering a powerful verbal outburst. Rupali’s intense delivery and dramatic dialogue left viewers stunned and instantly caught the internet’s attention.

Memes, Praise And Trolls Flood Social Media

Clips from the scene spread rapidly across X, Instagram and other platforms, spawning memes, reels and humorous comparisons. While many viewers praised Rupali’s commanding screen presence and dialogue delivery, others poked fun at the over-the-top nature of the scene, calling it tailor-made for memes. A section of users, however, criticised the sequence as exaggerated.

Rupali Calls Scene Emotionally Demanding

Responding to a fan on social media, Rupali opened up about filming such intense scenes. She said emotionally charged sequences are often shot back-to-back across different units, leaving little time to pause or recover. Crediting the writers, directors and crew, she described the performance as a collective team effort.

First aired in 2020, Anupamaa continues to enjoy massive popularity, with Rupali Ganguly’s portrayal of a homemaker’s journey from self-sacrifice to self-assertion remaining the show’s biggest draw.

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 10:27 AM IST
QUICK LINKS