Who Is The Actress With Yash In The Viral Intimate Hot Car Scene? Not Natalie Burn, She Is..

The teaser of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown‑Ups, which features Yash, has quickly become one of the most discussed entertainment products of the season mainly for its energetic and provocative car scene that very soon went viral on social media platforms. Viewers at first wondered who the woman was with Yash in that scene, and many made the mistake of thinking she was the Ukrainian American actress Natalie Burn. However, the director Geetu Mohandas soon came to the rescue, clearing the muddle and showing us that the actress is Beatriz Taufenbach, a name not so familiar to Indian viewers but now very rapidly achieving international exposure due to her part in the Toxic teaser.

Who Is The Actress With Yash In The Viral Intimate Hot Car Scene?

Beatriz Taufenbach, who was referred to as ‘my cemetery girl’ by Mohandas on Instagram, is a private individual who uses a limited access Instagram account, which implies that she is not a public figure yet, still, her modeling and acting overseas have opened the doors for her. Though there are rumors that she hails from Brazil, the details regarding Taufenbach’s life are very little, and that has only increased the interest in her origin and path in the film industry since the launch of the teaser. The actual scene, which takes place in a graveyard, presents the Yash character, Raya, being quiet with the Taufenbach character before the whole thing goes up in smoke, a mixture that generates a lot of online argument and discussions at large.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown‑Ups Teaser

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in the main has a very star-studded cast that consists of Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth among others, with the veteran actors Akshay Oberoi and Darrell D’Silva in support roles. The movie which has mainly been shot in Kannada and English is going to be released on March 19, 2026, and is going to be positioned right against the box office competition with Dhurandhar 2. Since the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2, this film of Yash is one of the most expected ones and the buzz about the teaser and Beatriz Taufenbach’s unanticipated breakthrough moment has only amplified the film’s early hype.

Also Read: ‘Santoor Mom Rachna Reel Vs Umair 7 Minute 11 Seconds Row’: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Viral MMS Scandal