Who Is the Pakistani Viral Couple Behind ‘Nadia, Meri Baggo’? Why Their ‘Jee’ Reels Are Taking Over the Internet

Viral Nadia Meme: A Pakistani couple’s short Instagram reels quickly turned into an internet sensation, with the husband repeatedly calling out to his wife, “Nadia,” and her calm, deadpan reply of “jee” becoming a popular meme format.

Each reel of Pakistani couple follows a simple yet catchy pattern, with the husband affectionately saying “Nadia,” followed by her immediate “jee.” he then playfully teases her with phrases like “Meri soni suhani” or “Meri baggo,” only to be met again with the same soft, one-word response, “jee.”

Why Nadia Reels Are So Catchy?

The Pakistani couple’s “Nadia” reels have gone viral largely because of the husband’s catchy line, “Nadia, meri soni suhani, meri baggo, meri bulbul, theek hain”, to which Nadia calmly responds with a soft “jee” after every phrase. The repetitive yet playful exchange, paired with her deadpan delivery, has struck a chord with viewers and turned the videos into a widely shared meme across social media.

Nadia Is Nadir or Not?

Pakistani media reports have recently suggested that “Nadia” may not be who viewers think she is. Several social media users circulated screenshots claiming that Nadia could actually be a man named Nadir, with alleged old photos showing the same person in masculine clothing, adding to the speculation.

Despite the buzz and confusion, whether “Nadia” is Nadir or not, the internet appears largely unfazed and continues to enjoy the trend. Even Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh has joined in, along with many others.