LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Who Is the Pakistani Viral Couple Behind ‘Nadia, Meri Baggo’? Why Their ‘Jee’ Reels Are Taking Over the Internet

Who Is the Pakistani Viral Couple Behind ‘Nadia, Meri Baggo’? Why Their ‘Jee’ Reels Are Taking Over the Internet

A Pakistani couple’s short Instagram reels quickly turned into an internet sensation, with the husband repeatedly calling out to his wife, “Nadia,” and her calm, deadpan reply of “jee” becoming a popular meme format. The repetitive yet playful exchange, paired with her deadpan delivery, has struck a chord with viewers and turned the videos into a widely shared meme across social media.

Who Is the Pakistani Viral Couple Behind ‘Nadia, Meri Baggo’?
Who Is the Pakistani Viral Couple Behind ‘Nadia, Meri Baggo’?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 23, 2025 15:52:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is the Pakistani Viral Couple Behind ‘Nadia, Meri Baggo’? Why Their ‘Jee’ Reels Are Taking Over the Internet

Viral Nadia Meme: A Pakistani couple’s short Instagram reels quickly turned into an internet sensation, with the husband repeatedly calling out to his wife, “Nadia,” and her calm, deadpan reply of “jee” becoming a popular meme format. 

You Might Be Interested In

Each reel of Pakistani couple follows a simple yet catchy pattern, with the husband affectionately saying “Nadia,” followed by her immediate “jee.” he then playfully teases her with phrases like “Meri soni suhani” or “Meri baggo,” only to be met again with the same soft, one-word response, “jee.”

Why Nadia Reels Are So Catchy? 

The Pakistani couple’s “Nadia” reels have gone viral largely because of the husband’s catchy line, “Nadia, meri soni suhani, meri baggo, meri bulbul, theek hain”, to which Nadia calmly responds with a soft “jee” after every phrase. The repetitive yet playful exchange, paired with her deadpan delivery, has struck a chord with viewers and turned the videos into a widely shared meme across social media. 

You Might Be Interested In

Nadia Is Nadir or Not? 

Pakistani media reports have recently suggested that “Nadia” may not be who viewers think she is. Several social media users circulated screenshots claiming that Nadia could actually be a man named Nadir, with alleged old photos showing the same person in masculine clothing, adding to the speculation.

Despite the buzz and confusion, whether “Nadia” is Nadir or not, the internet appears largely unfazed and continues to enjoy the trend. Even Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh has joined in, along with many others. 

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 3:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: is nadia mannadianadia couplenadia meri baggonadia meri baggo memepakistani coupleviral meme

RELATED News

Why Is FBI Director Kash Patel Facing Heat Over A New Fleet Of BMWs Months After Flying In $115 Million Jet To Meet His Girlfriend? Everything Explained

‘I Need A Bulletproof Car’: Rashid Khan Leaves Kevin Pietersen Shocked, Reveals Why He Can Never Walk Freely In Afghanistan

Hyderabad Horror: How Woman, Along With Lover, Killed Her Husband And Passed It Off As Heart Attack, Arrested After…

UP Shocker: Madrasa Teacher Held For Sexually Assaulting A Minor In The Name Of Religious Education

After 19-Minute Viral Video, Payal Gaming 4-Minute 44-Second MMS Clip Goes Viral, Sparks Fresh Online Frenzy

LATEST NEWS

‘No One Ever Got Arrested Or Even…’ IAS Officer Tina Dabi Reacts To Offensive Student Remarks Who Labelled Her A ‘Reel Star’

‘Wear Only Dhotis, Follow Indian Culture’: Chinmayi Sripada Slams Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Women’s Dressing Remarks Row Fury

‘I Have No Words, It Haunts Me To My Core’: Epstein Island Survivor Opens Up About Lingering Trauma After DOJ Mentions Her Multiple Times

After Viral MMS Backlash, Anjali Arora To Play Sita In Abhishek Sharma’s Mythological Film ‘Shree Ramayan Katha’

Who Is the Pakistani Viral Couple Behind ‘Nadia, Meri Baggo’? Why Their ‘Jee’ Reels Are Taking Over the Internet

‘Our Air Force Took Out…’ Asim Munir Gets Brutally Trolled Over Blatant Lies Claiming Pakistan Downed India’s Rafale During Op Sindoor Using 90% Indigenous Tech

Tata Motors Hits Major Milestone, Dominates India’s Electric Vehicle Market With 2,50,000 Sales, 66% Market Share As Nixon EV Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Mark

India Proposes $450 Million Aid Package for Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah, Vows Support Through Tourism and Investment: Jaishankar

‘Hindu Hatya Band Karo’: Protestors Clash With Police, Break Barricades Outside Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi

Smog Season Survival: Luke Coutinho’s 5 Natural Brews for Stronger Lungs

Who Is the Pakistani Viral Couple Behind ‘Nadia, Meri Baggo’? Why Their ‘Jee’ Reels Are Taking Over the Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is the Pakistani Viral Couple Behind ‘Nadia, Meri Baggo’? Why Their ‘Jee’ Reels Are Taking Over the Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is the Pakistani Viral Couple Behind ‘Nadia, Meri Baggo’? Why Their ‘Jee’ Reels Are Taking Over the Internet
Who Is the Pakistani Viral Couple Behind ‘Nadia, Meri Baggo’? Why Their ‘Jee’ Reels Are Taking Over the Internet
Who Is the Pakistani Viral Couple Behind ‘Nadia, Meri Baggo’? Why Their ‘Jee’ Reels Are Taking Over the Internet
Who Is the Pakistani Viral Couple Behind ‘Nadia, Meri Baggo’? Why Their ‘Jee’ Reels Are Taking Over the Internet

QUICK LINKS