Who Was Chandan Kumar? 37-Year-Old Indian-Origin Professional From Karnataka Shot Dead In Toronto Parking Lot, Parents Reveal Shocking Details

Toronto police have identified the city’s third homicide victim of the year as Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar, a 37-year-old Indo-Canadian from Brampton.

On Saturday afternoon, around 3:30, officers rushed to the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Center after reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found Nandakumar with gunshot wounds. Paramedics took him to the hospital, but his injuries were too severe. He died there.

Police haven’t shared any details about suspects or a possible motive. Still, a spokesperson told local media they believe the shooting was targeted, not random.

Reporters at the scene also saw a car near the mall entrance that had ten bullet holes on the driver’s side.

Who was Chandan Kumar?

Nandakumar, who originally came from Karnataka, was well known in Toronto’s Indo-Canadian community. His LinkedIn shows him posing with people like Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

He worked as an IT professional at LTI Mindtree, part of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Canada, and had previous experience at Cognizant. He studied engineering in Bangalore.

Beyond his day job, Nandakumar was active in community organisations.

He served as social media coordinator for Kannada Sangha Toronto and as Vice-President of the World Arya Vysya Mahasabha, Canada.

As per reports, Chandan Kumar was murdered when he was sitting in his car, according to his family. Their response to the tragedy was anguish and inquiring about the repatriation of his mortal body to India so that he could be given final rites.

