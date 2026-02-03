LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Why Did French Police Raid Elon Musk’s X Office In Paris? Elon Musk Summoned As Probe Widened In Deepfake Content

Why Did French Police Raid Elon Musk’s X Office In Paris? Elon Musk Summoned As Probe Widened In Deepfake Content

French police raided the Paris offices of Elon Musk’s X as prosecutors widened a year-long probe into alleged algorithm abuse and data extraction.

Elon Musk's X office raided in Paris (IMAGE: X)
Elon Musk's X office raided in Paris (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 3, 2026 16:57:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Did French Police Raid Elon Musk’s X Office In Paris? Elon Musk Summoned As Probe Widened In Deepfake Content

French police raided the offices of Elon Musk’s social media network X on Tuesday, and prosecutors ordered the tech billionaire to face questions in April related to awideninginvestigation into the platform, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

You Might Be Interested In

The raid is linked to a year-long investigation into suspected abuse of algorithms and fraudulent data extraction by X or its executives.

However, in a statement, the Paris Prosecutor’s office said it was widening that investigation following complaints over the functioning of X’s artificial intelligence chatbot Grok.

You Might Be Interested In

The probe will now also investigate alleged complicity in the detention and diffusion of images of a child‑pornographic nature and the violation of a person’s image rights with sexually explicit deepfakes, among other potential crimes.

Musk, and former CEO Linda Yaccarino are summoned to a hearing on April 20. Other X staff are also summoned as witnesses.

There was no immediate comment from X. In July, Musk denied the initial accusations and said French prosecutors were launching a “politically-motivated criminal investigation”.

“At this stage, the conduct of this investigation is part of a constructive approach to ultimately ensure that the X platform complies with French laws, insofar as it operates on national territory,” the prosecutor’s office said.

The prosecutor’s cybercrime unit is conducting the investigationtogether with the French police’s own cybercrime unit and Europol.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said it launched the investigation after being contacted by a lawmaker alleging that biased algorithms in X were likely to have distorted the operation of an automated data processing system.

The prosecutor’s office also said it was leaving the X social media platform and would communicate on LinkedIn and Instagram from now on. LinkedIn belongs to Microsoft MSFT.O and Instagram to Meta META.O.

Here are the potential crimes the Paris prosecutor says it is now investigating:

Complicity in the possession of images of minors of a pornographic nature

Complicity in the organised distribution, offering, or making available of images of minors of a pornographic nature

Defamation of a person’s image (deepfakes of sexual nature)

Denial of crimes against humanity (Holocaust denial)

Fraudulent extraction of data from an automated data processing system by an organised group

Falsification of the operation of an automated data processing system by an organised group

Operating an illegal online platform by an organised group.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

MUST READ: From Moscow To Caracas: Will Venezuelan Oil Fulfil India’s Crude Needs? Trump Says India To End Russian Oil Imports Amid New Trade Deal

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 4:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: elon muskElon musk Xlatest world newsParis

RELATED News

Husband As ‘Owner,’ Authority To Punish Physically As Long As ‘The Bone Is Not Broken’: What You Need To Know About Taliban’s New Criminal Code

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Says Iran Open to Diplomacy With Mutual Respect, Rejects Talks Under Threats and Coercion

Where Is Bushra Bibi Now? Imran Khan’s Wife’s Whereabouts Under Scrutiny As PTI Raises ‘Grave Danger’ Amid His Deteriorating Health Condition

Why Was Imran Khan Moved To Hospital In the Dead Of Night? PTI Cries Foul, Family Kept in Dark

Revenge On Your Ex This Valentine’s Day? A Zoo’s Cockroach Offer Shows You How to Do It — Everything You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

School Headlines for February 4 2026: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam Dates Announced: Check Full Exam Schedule, And Key Details Here

WATCH Video: Pakistan Cricket Team Lands in Colombo For T20 World Cup 2026 Amid Boycott Controversy

Adani Defence & Aerospace and Leonardo Forge Strategic Partnership to Build India’s Helicopter Ecosystem

BTS Comeback Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ‘The Return’ Performance Live On TV And Online

Should Manchester United Appoint Michael Carrick As Next Manager? United’s Growing Managerial Dilemma Explained

Will Pat Cummins Miss IPL 2026? Australia Captain Drops Major Update

Watch: Rakhi Sawant Obscene Moves In Nipple Baring Dress In Front Of Paparazzi Go Viral: ‘Isko Koi Pagal Khana Bhejdo Yaar’

Bajaj Pulsar Expansion: 8 New Bikes Set To Be Unveiled By July 2026, What We Know About Specs And Price

India–US Trade Deal Timeline: A Year Of Negotiations, Tariff Cuts, And The Step-By-Step Journey To The Historic February 2 Global Market Triumph

Revenge On Your Ex This Valentine’s Day? A Zoo’s Cockroach Offer Shows You How to Do It — Everything You Need to Know

Why Did French Police Raid Elon Musk’s X Office In Paris? Elon Musk Summoned As Probe Widened In Deepfake Content

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Did French Police Raid Elon Musk’s X Office In Paris? Elon Musk Summoned As Probe Widened In Deepfake Content

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Did French Police Raid Elon Musk’s X Office In Paris? Elon Musk Summoned As Probe Widened In Deepfake Content
Why Did French Police Raid Elon Musk’s X Office In Paris? Elon Musk Summoned As Probe Widened In Deepfake Content
Why Did French Police Raid Elon Musk’s X Office In Paris? Elon Musk Summoned As Probe Widened In Deepfake Content
Why Did French Police Raid Elon Musk’s X Office In Paris? Elon Musk Summoned As Probe Widened In Deepfake Content

QUICK LINKS