Woman’s ‘Creepy’ Encounter With Google Gemini’s ‘Nano Banana’ AI Saree Trend Sparks Viral Shock Online | VIDEO
Woman’s ‘Creepy’ Encounter With Google Gemini’s ‘Nano Banana’ AI Saree Trend Sparks Viral Shock Online | VIDEO

The Nano Banana AI Saree trend lets Instagram users turn photos into 90s-style portraits. A viral case revealed AI replicating unseen details, raising concerns over digital privacy, data use, and the potential risks of AI image generation

AI Saree trend exposes hidden data, sparks viral privacy debate (Pc: Instagram)
Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 15, 2025 14:20:22 IST

The trend that is making a splash in content on Instagram is a new viral trend, the Nano Banana, an AI Saree that lets users turn their photos into 90s-style old-Hollywood portraits. Although the trend has been praised as a nostalgic and dramatic aesthetic, one user has taken a disturbing turn with the trend, leading to a viral debate on the unsettling accuracy and possible harm of AI image generation. Instagram user, who goes by Jhalakbhawani, wrote about her creepy and scary experience after using the image editing tool of Google Gemini.

She simply posted a picture of herself in a green suit that she seemingly had and asked to create a saree picture. A beautiful work of AI created a portrait, but when looking more closely, she had discovered a mole on her left hand that she possesses in real life but which could not be seen in the picture that she posted. Documented in a now-viral video, this event has made many wonders how the AI could replicate a detail does not present in the original image which calls into serious questions the topic of digital privacy and the level of data that AI models are able to read.



The Unseen Data: How AI Knows More Than You Show

The experience of the woman also underscores an important and frequently neglected factor of the AI technology, which is its capacity to utilize large, networked data to generate its outputs. Although she merely posted one photograph, AI projects such as Google Gemini are trained on enormous data volumes consisting of different sources, including potentially other photos that a user has uploaded or shared in an open manner on the web.

This implies that the AI could have gotten her other image in Google Photos or other accounts connected to her and made an inference and recreated an object such as a mole that was elsewhere. This incident is a sharp contrast to the idea that in our interactions with such potent tools, we are not merely contributing a single piece of information but perhaps opening a window into our wider online presence.

User Vigilance: The New Digital Safety Protocol

This story has gone viral, a statement that is credited to the increasing awareness and concern about the safety of AI. It highlights the point that although trends driven by AI might be enjoyable and imaginative, they are not completely harmless. Even the experts and the users are now suggesting a new level of caution. The incident highlights the necessity of people being more careful on the type of images and information they post on online networks.

It is an instruction to users to read and learn the privacy policies, remove any unwarranted metadata when posting photos, and be aware of how the AI can make connections on them that are both astonishing and frightening. With the closer connection of AI technology to our lives, we will need to improve personal approach to digital safety to ensure that our privacy is not compromised in this new and hyper-connected world.

QUICK LINKS