LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > World > 320 Aid Trucks, UN Fuel Tankers Entered Gaza: Israel

320 Aid Trucks, UN Fuel Tankers Entered Gaza: Israel

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said on Tuesday that nearly 320 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza.

Credit - ANI
Credit - ANI

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 13, 2025 17:41:17 IST

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said on Tuesday that nearly 320 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza via the Kerem Shalom and Zikim crossings, reported by news agency ANI.

Statement of COGAT 

According to COGAT, the shipments collected inside Gaza by the United Nations and other aid agencies included three UN fuel tankers to power essential humanitarian systems. It coordinated the rotation of aid workers in and out of the territory, COGAT further said.

ALSO READ:  Israel Restricts Entry to Italian Priest Over Criticism of Gaza War

Tags: COGATgazaisraelUN Fuel

RELATED News

Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam
Netanyahu Hints Gaza Talks Now Target Full Hostage Release At Once
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Visit India for High-Level Talks with NSA Doval
Trump To Reveal Kennedy Center New Honorees’ Names Today
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason

LATEST NEWS

Corbin Bosch Punished by ICC for Breach Of Code Of Conduct In 2nd T20I vs Australia: Here’s Why
Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered
Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!
Delhi Stray-Dog Removal Order: Case Now Referred To 3-Judge Bench Of SC, Hearing Postponed
‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral
Sanju Samson Trade Deal Fails: CSK Prioritizes Ruturaj Gaikwad And Ravindra Jadeja Over Rajasthan Royals’ Offer
Supreme Court Orders Rouding Up Of Strays, But Does Delhi Have Enough Shelters?
KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages
Amid SIR Row, Rahul Thanks EC Over Having Experience To Have Tea With ‘Dead People’
Swifties Alert! Taylor Swift On Travis Kelce’s Podcast, When And Where To Watch?
320 Aid Trucks, UN Fuel Tankers Entered Gaza: Israel

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

320 Aid Trucks, UN Fuel Tankers Entered Gaza: Israel

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

320 Aid Trucks, UN Fuel Tankers Entered Gaza: Israel
320 Aid Trucks, UN Fuel Tankers Entered Gaza: Israel
320 Aid Trucks, UN Fuel Tankers Entered Gaza: Israel
320 Aid Trucks, UN Fuel Tankers Entered Gaza: Israel

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?