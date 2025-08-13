320 Aid Trucks, UN Fuel Tankers Entered Gaza: Israel

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said on Tuesday that nearly 320 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza via the Kerem Shalom and Zikim crossings, reported by news agency ANI.

Statement of COGAT

According to COGAT, the shipments collected inside Gaza by the United Nations and other aid agencies included three UN fuel tankers to power essential humanitarian systems. It coordinated the rotation of aid workers in and out of the territory, COGAT further said.

