Israel Restricts Entry to Italian Priest Over Criticism of Gaza War

The Israeli authority refused to allow an Italian Catholic priest into the country following his criticism of its military actions over the Gaza war and sent him back to Greece, The Times of Israel reported on Tuesday.

About the Italian Catholic Priest

Father Nandino Capovilla (63), who belongs to Marghera near Venice, arrived at Ben Gurion Airport on Monday to join a “Pilgrimage of Justice” organised by the Catholic peace group Pax Christi.

Capovilla was stopped at border control and asked to sign a document stating that his entry was barred for security or public order reasons, The Times of Israel reported, citing an Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera.

The Times of Israel noted that Capovilla often shares social media posts about the Palestinian people and has accused Israel of committing genocide.

In a social media post after his release, Capovilla wrote, “I AM FREE! They let me out now. My cell phone and suitcase have been returned. All good.”

Urging journalists covering his case, Capovilla asked to “demand sanctions” against a state that “among its ‘mistakes’ bombs mosques and churches.”

“I will not allow any journalist to interview me about my seven hours in detention if they don’t write about a people who has been prisoner in their land for 70 years,” the priest added, as quoted by The Times of Israel. (ANI)

