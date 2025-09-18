75th anniversary of India-Mexico ties: Qutub Minar lit up with vertically striped green-white-red flag

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Qutub Minar, an iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site in Delhi, was beautifully illuminated with Mexico’s national colours – green, white, and red – to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India-Mexico diplomatic ties and Mexico’s Independence Day on September 16.

Mexican Ambassador Federico Salas expressed pride, calling it a sign of strong India-Mexico friendship.

Salas called it a beautiful blend of culture and pride. Notably, the illumination symbolised the strong bond between India and Mexico, with Mexico being the first Latin American country to recognise India post-independence.

In a post on X, he said, “The iconic Qutub Minar, New Delhi, was lit up to the sound of our national anthem with the colours of the Mexican flag to commemorate Mexico’s 215 years of independence and celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between Mexico and India. A wonderful blend of culture, history and national pride.”

Mexico’s Embassy in India said in a post on X, “On the occasion of the 215th Anniversary of Mexican Independence, the iconic Qutub Minar of Delhi (built in the early 13th century, 72.5 meters high and a masterpiece of Indo-Muslim art) was illuminated with the colours of the Mexican flag.”

Catholic Priest Miguel Hidalgo called for Mexicans to rise up against Spanish rule on Sept. 16, 1810. This year marks the 215th anniversary of that day, now celebrated widely as Mexican Independence Day.

India and Mexico established diplomatic ties in 1950, marked by mutual understanding and growing bilateral trade and cooperation.

Earlier on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished Mexico on their Independence Day.

Jaishankar said that the privileged partnership is deepening after 75 years of diplomatic relations.

In a post on X, he said, “Warm felicitations to FM Juan Ramon de la Fuente, the Government and the people of Mexico on their Independence Day. Our Privileged Partnership continues to deepen as we mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.”

Earlier on September 11, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that India will work towards strengthening trade and investment ties with Mexico, highlighting the strong potential for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

Goyal discussed with Francisco Cervantes, President of the Business Coordination Council of Mexico, focusing on ways to expand bilateral relations. The meeting, according to the minister, was aimed at building a stronger platform for trade, investment, and collaboration across multiple sectors.

In a social media post, the minister said, “Met Francisco Cervantes, President of the Business Coordination Council of Mexico. We had an engaging discussion on strengthening India-Mexico trade & investment ties, deepening business collaborations, and exploring new opportunities for mutual growth.”

Goyal also highlighted that Mexico and India share many similarities and a natural alignment of values, which can serve as a foundation for long-term cooperation. (ANI)

