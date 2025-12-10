LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai super kings balochistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan chennai super kings balochistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan chennai super kings balochistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan chennai super kings balochistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai super kings balochistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan chennai super kings balochistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan chennai super kings balochistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan chennai super kings balochistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘A Joyous Moment’: UNESCO Adds Festival ‘Deepavali’ To Intangible Cultural Heritage List

‘A Joyous Moment’: UNESCO Adds Festival ‘Deepavali’ To Intangible Cultural Heritage List

UNESCO: Deepavali, widely known as the festival of lights, has officially been inscribed on the UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage. The announcement was shared by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal calling it “a joyous moment” for India as the celebration of good over evil and Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya gains global recognition.

'A Joyous Moment': UNESCO Adds Festival 'Deepavali' To Intangible Cultural Heritage List (Pic Credits: ANI)
'A Joyous Moment': UNESCO Adds Festival 'Deepavali' To Intangible Cultural Heritage List (Pic Credits: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: December 10, 2025 14:00:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘A Joyous Moment’: UNESCO Adds Festival ‘Deepavali’ To Intangible Cultural Heritage List

UNESCO: Deepavali, widely known as the festival of lights, has officially been inscribed on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage. The announcement was shared by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal calling it “a joyous moment” for India as the celebration of good over evil and Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya gains global recognition.

UNESCO Highlights Cultural Significance

According to UNESCO’s description, Deepavali marks the last harvest of the year and the beginning of a new season. Celebrated on the new moon of October or November, the festival stretches over several days and symbolises the triumph of light over darkness. Homes and public spaces are illuminated with lamps, colourful decorations and fireworks, while prayers are offered for prosperity and new beginnings.

India’s Growing Presence On The Heritage List

Deepavali now joins several Indian cultural elements previously recognised by UNESCO. In recent years, Navroz (2024), Garba (2023), and Durga Puja (2021) were added to the list, alongside older entries including Kumbh Mela (2017), Yoga (2016), traditional utensil-making in Punjab (2014), and the performance tradition of Ramlila back in 2008.

UNESCO defines intangible heritage as practices, expressions, knowledge systems and craftsmanship passed down through generations, forming collective cultural identity and celebrating diversity. The organisation adopted its landmark Convention for safeguarding intangible heritage in 2003, driven by concerns that traditional practices were increasingly at risk due to globalisation, social change and shrinking resources.

India Hosts UNESCO Heritage Meet At Red Fort

Meanwhile, India is hosting the 20th session of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee for the first time, from December 8 to 13. The venue Delhi’s historic Red Fort, itself a UNESCO World Heritage Site brings together India’s tangible and intangible heritage in one setting.

India’s permanent delegate to UNESCO, Vishal V. Sharma, is chairing the session, which also marks twenty years since India ratified the Convention in 2005—an occasion that underscores the country’s long-term commitment to safeguarding living cultural traditions.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Fresh Trouble For Imran Khan, Pakistan Military Dictator Asim Munir Likely To Book Former PM For Treason, Ban PTI, The Reason Is…

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 1:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cultural Heritage ListDeepavaliUNESCOUNESCO Adds Deepavali To Intangible Cultural Heritage ListUNESCO heritage

RELATED News

Fresh Trouble For Imran Khan, Pakistan Military Dictator Asim Munir Likely To Book Former PM For Treason, Ban PTI, The Reason Is…

Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO

H-1B Interviews Postponed As US Tightens Screening – Every New Visa Rule Under Trump Administration Explained And How It Hits Indian Applicants

Did JD Vance And Usha Vance Get Into An ‘Argument’ Publicly? VP Responds To The Viral Image

Trump Draws Line For Zelenskyy On Peace Deal Over Ending Russia-Ukraine War, What Lies Ahead?

LATEST NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan Craze In Dubai: ₹5,000 Crore ‘Shahrukhz’ Tower Sells Out Instantly – What’s Inside This 55-Storey Commercial Marvel?

DPIIT Highlights 2025 Success: Manufacturing, Digital Commerce, And Innovation Pave Way For 2026 Investment Opportunities; Here Is Everything Investors Should Know

Suryakumar Yadav’s Lean Patch A Cause Of Concern: Should India Look For Other Options To Lead The Side In T20 World Cup?

‘A Joyous Moment’: UNESCO Adds Festival ‘Deepavali’ To Intangible Cultural Heritage List

EPFO PF Withdrawal Rules: How Much You Can Withdraw for Marriage and the Step-by-Step Process

Domestic vs Foreign Investors: How DIIs And FIIs Shape Volatility And Opportunities; The Two Faces of the Indian Stock Market Everyone Must Know

19 Minute Viral Video: Did Online Shaming Push Girl To Take Extreme Step, Where Is She Now?

IPL 2026 Could Be The Perfect Farewell For MS Dhoni: Here’s Why The Former Captain Should Retire Now

‘Victims of ISI’: Baloch Leader Slams Pakistan After Dhurandhar Release, Explains How Islamabad Is Sponsoring Terrorism In Entire Region

SVF, In Association With Namanraj Productions Pvt. Ltd & Siddharth Randeria Production LLP, Unveils the First Glimpse of Jai Kanhaiyalall Ki Film

‘A Joyous Moment’: UNESCO Adds Festival ‘Deepavali’ To Intangible Cultural Heritage List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘A Joyous Moment’: UNESCO Adds Festival ‘Deepavali’ To Intangible Cultural Heritage List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘A Joyous Moment’: UNESCO Adds Festival ‘Deepavali’ To Intangible Cultural Heritage List
‘A Joyous Moment’: UNESCO Adds Festival ‘Deepavali’ To Intangible Cultural Heritage List
‘A Joyous Moment’: UNESCO Adds Festival ‘Deepavali’ To Intangible Cultural Heritage List
‘A Joyous Moment’: UNESCO Adds Festival ‘Deepavali’ To Intangible Cultural Heritage List

QUICK LINKS