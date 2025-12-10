‘A Joyous Moment’: UNESCO Adds Festival ‘Deepavali’ To Intangible Cultural Heritage List

UNESCO: Deepavali, widely known as the festival of lights, has officially been inscribed on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage. The announcement was shared by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal calling it “a joyous moment” for India as the celebration of good over evil and Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya gains global recognition.

UNESCO Highlights Cultural Significance

According to UNESCO’s description, Deepavali marks the last harvest of the year and the beginning of a new season. Celebrated on the new moon of October or November, the festival stretches over several days and symbolises the triumph of light over darkness. Homes and public spaces are illuminated with lamps, colourful decorations and fireworks, while prayers are offered for prosperity and new beginnings.

India’s Growing Presence On The Heritage List

Deepavali now joins several Indian cultural elements previously recognised by UNESCO. In recent years, Navroz (2024), Garba (2023), and Durga Puja (2021) were added to the list, alongside older entries including Kumbh Mela (2017), Yoga (2016), traditional utensil-making in Punjab (2014), and the performance tradition of Ramlila back in 2008.

UNESCO defines intangible heritage as practices, expressions, knowledge systems and craftsmanship passed down through generations, forming collective cultural identity and celebrating diversity. The organisation adopted its landmark Convention for safeguarding intangible heritage in 2003, driven by concerns that traditional practices were increasingly at risk due to globalisation, social change and shrinking resources.

India Hosts UNESCO Heritage Meet At Red Fort

Meanwhile, India is hosting the 20th session of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee for the first time, from December 8 to 13. The venue Delhi’s historic Red Fort, itself a UNESCO World Heritage Site brings together India’s tangible and intangible heritage in one setting.

India’s permanent delegate to UNESCO, Vishal V. Sharma, is chairing the session, which also marks twenty years since India ratified the Convention in 2005—an occasion that underscores the country’s long-term commitment to safeguarding living cultural traditions.

(Via Agency Inputs)

