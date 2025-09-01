A New Global Order? China President Xi’s SCO Speech Sends Shockwaves Worldwide

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on regional leaders to reject a “Cold War mentality” while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin on Monday. Beijing has long promoted the SCO as an alternative to the Western-led international order.

In his speech, Xi said the world is becoming increasingly “chaotic and intertwined,” creating tough challenges for member states in both security and development. He urged the bloc to uphold the “Shanghai spirit,” which he credited for past achievements despite global instability.

“Looking to the future, we must stay grounded, move forward with determination, and make the SCO function more effectively,” Xi said.

SCO Summit: China Pushes for ‘Multipolar World’

The Chinese leader also called for a “fair and orderly multipolar world” and pushed for reforms that would create a “more just and equitable global governance system.” To back his message, Xi announced that China will provide 2 billion yuan ($280 million) in aid to member states this year, along with another 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) in loans through an SCO banking consortium. He also urged countries to make better use of the bloc’s large market to boost trade and investment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko were among the more than 20 world leaders attending the two-day summit.

Speaking at the event, Putin praised the SCO for reviving “genuine multilateralism.” He defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, blaming the crisis not on Moscow but on what he described as a Western-backed coup in Kyiv and NATO’s attempts to expand eastward. Long-term peace, he said, would require restoring “a fair balance in the security sphere.”

Experts say China Seeks Better Relations with India

Earlier, leaders of the 10 member states posed for a group photo on a red carpet. Xi, Putin, and Modi were seen chatting with the help of translators. Modi and Putin, who were also photographed holding hands, later met for nearly an hour of private talks in Putin’s armoured car before holding an official bilateral meeting, according to Russian media.

Founded in 2001, the SCO originally included six countries: China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It has since grown to 10 full members, along with 16 observer and dialogue partners.

Analysts say China is using this year’s summit to present itself as a leader of an alternative global order and to improve ties with India, as shifting geopolitics under U.S. President Donald Trump reshape regional dynamics.

