‘A Whole Civilization Will Die Tonight’: Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning Ahead Of Strait of Hormuz Deadline, Signals Possible Regime Change In Iran

STRAIT OF HORMUZ DEADLINE: President of the United States, Donald Trump, a day before the expiration of his deadline for Iran to open up the Strait of Hormuz, issued a threat, declaring that “a whole civilisation” could be destroyed.

“A whole civilisation will be wiped out tonight and never brought back. I do not want that, but it is likely to happen,” he stated in a social media post.

Donald Trump: ‘A Whole Civilisation Will Die Tonight’

On the same posting, however, the US president seemed to take on a different tone, indicating that a regime change in Iran could result in something else.

“However, since regime change is now complete and total, where different, smarter, and less radical minds govern, perhaps something revolutionarily wonderful might happen, who knows?” he posted on Truth Social.

“Tonight will tell. Tonight may become one of the biggest turning points in the long and complex history of the world.”

The US President further accused Iran of having carried out decades of “corruption, extortion, and death”, stating that after “47 years”, it was all going to stop.

According to reports from AFP, the Vice President of the US, JD Vance, declared that the US had largely achieved their military goals against Iran.

JD Vance: ‘Very shortly, this war will be over’

In his visit to Hungary on Tuesday to campaign for Orban, who is fighting for victory in an election against anti-war candidates, Vance also made clear that “… very shortly, this war will be over … It depends entirely upon whether the Iranians do what they want with their end.”

“We feel that we can receive a message from the Iranians by 8 p.m. today,” said Vance. “I hope they will make the right choice.”

These statements come amid claims of new attacks on Kharg Island and civilian infrastructures in Iran, where there seems to be no sign of surrender by the Iranians as the US gives a deadline to either open the Strait of Hormuz or suffer the consequences of decimation of its civilian infrastructures.

Trump’s multiple warnings to Iran

President of the USA, Donald Trump, vowed to hit back at Iran within a single night in case it failed to strike a deal before the set deadline to open up the Strait of Hormuz water passage.

The deadline for an “acceptable” deal, the passage of energy across the Gulf has been set by President Trump for 20:00 on Tuesday evening Washington DC time (00:00 on Wednesday GMT).

While speaking to the media at a press conference at the White House, President Trump noted that “reasonable” Iranian leaders negotiated in good faith, though nothing could be guaranteed at the moment.

At the same time, Iran refused to agree to the proposal about a temporary ceasefire, demanding an end to hostilities permanently and the lifting of sanctions against them.

After repeated layers of Iranian leadership had been assassinated by American and Israeli air strikes, President Trump still hoped Iran would negotiate in good faith.

TRUMP: ‘OPEN THE FUCKING STRAIT’

It comes following a threat by Trump to attack Iranian power plants, bridges, and infrastructure if Iran does not reach a deal or open the Strait of Hormuz.

“Tuesday is Power Plants Day AND Bridge Day for Iran – ALL at the same time. Like you’ve NEVER seen before!!! OPEN THE FUCKING STRAIT OR YOU’RE BURNING IN HELL!! BEGONE FROM HELL YOU CRAZY BASTARDS AND YOU’LL KNOW HOW I DO IT, JUST WATCH! IN THE NAME OF ALLAH,” Trump posted on his Twitter alternative, Truth Social.

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