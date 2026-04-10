Abbas Araghchi Takes A Dig As Benjamin Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Looms, Warns US Against Letting Israeli PM ‘Kill Diplomacy’

Abbas Araghchi on Thursday sternly warned the United States, by saying that Benjamin Netanyahu should be allowed no opportunity to ‘kill diplomacy’ as a delicate ceasefire between Washington and Tehran was just starting to form after 39 days of ferocious combat. His statements highlight how mistrustful the truce is, although peace talks between the two parties are about to take place on high stakes to avoid further deterioration of the situation in the region.

What Did Abbas Araghchi Say About Benjamin Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial?

Throughout a post on X, Araghchi made a direct attack on Netanyahu, associating the legal trouble that the Israeli leader is in at the time with the geopolitical context. He said that the corruption case against Netanyahu, which resumes on Sunday, might be affected by events in the region and that a more general ceasefire, including with Lebanon, would quicken his jailing. The remark indicates that Iran tries to make the military activities of Israel appear to be politically oriented in times when the country experienced the pressure of the opinions of its citizens on its leaders.







Benjamin Netanyahu’s Long Standing Corruption Trial

The corruption trial against Netanyahu which had been pending for an extended period will begin again after Israel ends its state of emergency which it established during the Iran war. The schools and workplaces that had been shut down during the emergency situation which ended with the ceasefire establishment and the disappearance of missile threats. Netanyahu who became Israel’s first sitting prime minister to face criminal charges has persistently refuted the allegations of bribery, financial fraud and breach of trust which remain active after three years of investigation that started in 2020. The diplomatic processes operate at multiple levels. Israel has initiated direct negotiations with Lebanon after Beirut consistently requested this step to reduce tensions with Hezbollah. The situation remains delicate because Israeli forces continue their military operations in Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations. Iran has condemned these measures as threats to trust and derail any further diplomatic moves, as further strikes.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s On ‘Kill Diplomacy’

The United States and Iran ceasefire that was signed earlier this week has just bought the talks a sliver of time with the negotiations likely to be held in Islamabad. The truce is straining, however. The agreement was reportedly followed by one of the largest attacks by Israel into Lebanon with huge casualties just a few hours later. The events underscore how shaky the ceasefire is and how questionable is the possibility of achieving genuine and sustained peace in this area that remains embroiled in war and in the strategic battles involving states.

Also Read: Why Is Islamabad Under Lockdown For US-Iran Talks? Pakistan Announces Two-Day Holiday As High-Stakes Peace Negotiations Begin Amid a ‘Fragile’ Ceasefire