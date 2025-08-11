After France, Britain, Canada, This Country Plans To Recognise Palestinian State Within Days

Australia is all set recognise a Palestinian state as early as Monday, according to reports. This development comes after similar announcements by France, Britain and Canada, the Sydney Morning Herald has reported.

According to the report, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese could approve the move within days after a scheduled cabinet meeting on Monday. His office has not commented on the matter.

France and Canada also stated recently that they planned to recognise a Palestinian state, while Britain has indicated it would do the same unless Israel takes steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Palestinian territories and agrees to a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Israel has strongly opposed such moves, arguing they reward Hamas, the militant group governing Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that most Israelis believe a Palestinian state would bring war, not peace.

He criticised Australia and European countries for supporting the idea, calling it “disappointing” and “shameful.” This statement comes after thousands of protesters in Tel Aviv rallied against Netanyahu plans to escalate the nearly two-year war and seize Gaza City.

Menahwile, the Australian PM has repeatedly voiced support for a two-state solution, and said that both Israel and Palestine have the right to exist securely and independently. “I’ve said it’s a matter of when, not if,” he told reporters in New Zealand on Saturday. He added that Australia has long held bipartisan support for two states.

Australia would join the list of nations pushing for Palestinian statehood recognition If the decision goes ahead. I will put further international pressure on Israel to halt military operations and return to negotiations.

ALSO READ: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Defends Gaza Offensive, Says ‘The War Can End Tomorrow If Hamas…’