Home > World > Why Are Air Canada Flight Attendants Defying Government Orders And Continuing Their Strike?

Why Are Air Canada Flight Attendants Defying Government Orders And Continuing Their Strike?

Thousands of Air Canada flight attendants continued their strike on Sunday, defying a government order to return to work. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) claims the directive violates workers’ rights. Flight cancellations disrupted hundreds of flights, leaving passengers stranded.

Air Canada flight attendants defy govt order, strike continues over pay, work conditions; hundreds of flights canceled. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 18, 2025 00:56:50 IST

Thousands of Air Canada flight attendants remained on strike on Sunday, ignoring a government directive to return to work by 2 p.m. Eastern time, their union confirmed.  

“We will be challenging this blatantly unconstitutional order that violates the charter rights of 10,000 flight attendants, 70 percent of whom are women, and 100 percent of whom are forced to do hours of unpaid work by their employer every time they come to work,” the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said in a statement. “We remain on strike. We demand a fair, negotiated contract and to be compensated for all hours worked.”  

Government Orders Return-to-Work To Air Canada

Air Canada stated that the Canada Industrial Relations Board had directed the airline to resume operations and have striking employees return to their posts by Sunday afternoon. The board’s directive followed federal Labor Minister Patty Hajdu’s intervention on Saturday, which called for binding arbitration to conclude stalled contract negotiations.

“The union is illegally defying government return-to-work orders,” Air Canada said in a statement, adding that roughly 240 flights scheduled to operate on Sunday were canceled. “The airline will resume flights as of tomorrow evening.”  

Why Has Canadian Union of Public Employees Rejected The Order?

CUPE, which began its strike early Saturday after rejecting Air Canada’s request for government-directed arbitration, criticized the federal government’s move.

Candace Rennick, CUPE National Secretary-Treasurer, called the move a “blatant betrayal” and accused the Liberal government of favoring Air Canada. Lillian Speedie, vice-president of CUPE Local 4092, told CBC outside Toronto Pearson International Airport, “To legislate us back to work 12 hours after we started? I’m sorry, snowstorms have shut down Air Canada for longer than we were allowed to strike. I don’t think anyone’s in the mood to go back to work.”

Why Are Air Canada Flight Attendants On Strike? 

The strike centers on pay and working conditions. Air Canada, Canada’s largest airline, said it offered flight attendants a 38 percent increase in total compensation over four years, along with an “industry-leading” ground pay formula covering time before takeoff.

The union disputes these figures, arguing the actual raise is closer to half that amount. CUPE has also criticized the airline for offering a smaller pay increase to its mostly female flight attendants compared with a 26 percent hike granted to its largely male pilot workforce last year.

On the first day of the strike, Air Canada cancelled approximately 700 flights, affecting an estimated 130,000 passengers. The union has shown no sign of ending the work stoppage until a fair agreement is reached.

